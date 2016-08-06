Preview: Rangers at Astros

The Houston Astros picked up a rare victory over Texas in the series opener and look to make up more ground in the American League West race when they host the Rangers on Saturday. Houston began the three-game set Friday with a 5-0 triumph to improve to 2-9 against Texas this season.

Jose Altuve recorded two hits and two RBIs while Carlos Correa notched a two-run single in the opener to help the Astros win for only the second time in their last eight contests. Houston sits 5 1/2 games behind the Rangers in the division race and trails Boston by 3 1/2 for the AL's second wild card. Texas has lost three of its last four games and registered just three hits in the opener while being handcuffed by reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel. Shin-Soo Choo is 3-for-9 in two games since returning from the disabled list and is 10-for-31 with two homers against scheduled Astros starter Doug Fister.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Lucas Harrell (3-2, 3.57 ERA) vs. Astros RH Doug Fister (10-7, 3.56)

Harrell was victorious in his Texas debut as he gave up three runs and four hits in six innings against Kansas City. The 31-year-old had his best season as a member of the Astros in 2012, when he went 11-11 with a 3.76 ERA in 32 starts. Harrell, who is 2-1 with a 2.29 ERA in three career turns versus Houston, has a 9-14 record and 4.12 ERA in 36 career appearances (29 starts) at Minute Maid Park.

Fister settled for a no-decision in his last turn despite scattering four hits over six scoreless innings against Toronto. He hasn't allowed a run in two of his last three starts but was hammered for six and nine hits in 4 2/3 frames by the New York Yankees in the other outing. Fister defeated Texas on June 8, when he gave up one run and seven hits in six innings to improve to 5-5 with a 4.88 ERA in 12 career starts against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers LHP Derek Holland (shoulder) pitched two scoreless innings during a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

2. Houston DH/C Evan Gattis recorded three hits on Friday after going 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts in his first four games this month.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre, who is homerless in his last 10 contests, is 10-for-29 against Fister.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Rangers 2