Preview: Rangers at Astros

The Texas Rangers have dominated the Houston Astros this season and look to defeat their division rivals again on Tuesday, when they visit them for the middle contest of their three-game set. Rougned Odor belted the decisive homer in the 12th inning as the Rangers posted a 4-3 victory in the series opener to improve to 14-3 against the Astros this season.

Texas possesses the best record (86-59) in the American League and is well ahead of both Seattle and Houston in the AL West, while the Astros have dropped five of their last six contests and sit 3 1/2 games behind Baltimore for the second wild-card spot. Odor went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and his 31st homer of the campaign represented his seventh blast in the last 12 games. The 22-year-old has been a big reason why the Rangers have owned the Astros as he is batting .333 with six homers, six doubles and 19 RBIs in the season series. Houston's Evan Gattis belted a one-out, game-tying homer in the ninth - his 26th overall this season and sixth straight with the bases empty.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (7-4, 4.92 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (0-0, 3.38)

Griffin is 5-0 with a 4.54 ERA in six career starts against the Astros, the latest victory coming on Sept. 2 as he gave up three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He didn't fare well against Seattle in his last turn as he served up three homers while surrendering a career-worst eight runs and seven hits in four frames. Griffin has allowed 14 blasts over his last seven outings after giving up just 10 in his first 13 starts.

Peacock lasted just 3 2/3 innings against Cleveland on Sept. 6, allowing one earned run and five hits in his first start of the campaign. He started 24 games for the Astros in 2014, when he went 4-9 with a 4.72 ERA and served up 20 homers, and lost his only turn with the club last year. Peacock is 1-3 with a 3.76 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against the Rangers and has struggled with Adrian Beltre (4-for-10, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros C Jason Castro is just 1-for-14 over his last five games but is 5-for-16 with three homers against Griffin.

2. Texas C Jonathan Lucroy recorded two hits on Monday and is 19-for-49 with three homers and 11 RBIs over his last 14 contests.

3. Houston reportedly agreed to a $5.15 million deal with 20-year-old Cuban LHP Cionel Perez, who is ranked fourth on MLB.com's international prospects list.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Astros 5