Preview: Rangers at Astros

The Texas Rangers have terrorized the Houston Astros this season and look to complete a sweep of the three-game series when they visit their division rivals on Wednesday. Texas scored two runs with two out in the top of the ninth inning on Tuesday to avoid a setback and improve to 15-3 versus Houston this year.

Elvis Andrus delivered a game-tying RBI triple in the ninth and scored on a single by Jurickson Profar as the Rangers once again frustrated the Astros, who have lost six of their last seven games. It was a doubly painful defeat for Houston as it fell 4 1/2 games behind both Toronto and Baltimore, who occupy the American League's two wild-card spots. Adrian Beltre went deep to reach the 30-homer plateau for the fifth time in his career and fourth with Texas. Jose Altuve homered while recording three of Houston's four hits on Tuesday to raise his AL-leading average to .340.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Derek Holland (7-7, 4.74 ERA) vs. Astros RH Joe Musgrove (2-4, 4.78)

Scheduled starter Yu Darvish was pushed back to Saturday after Tuesday's game by manager Jeff Banister and Holland was tabbed to make the start after being demoted to the bullpen on Sunday. The 29-year-old Holland defeated the Astros on Sept. 3, when he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings to improve to 5-2 with a 4.19 ERA in 12 career starts versus Houston, but both Carlos Correa (two homers) and Evan Gattis (one) are 6-for-11 against him. Holland has struggled on the road this season, going 2-6 with a 5.92 ERA in 10 starts.

Musgrove is making his eighth major-league start overall and third against the Rangers. He settled for a no-decision on Aug. 7 after allowing one run and five hits in seven innings but suffered the loss on Sept. 3, when he was hammered for five runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 frames. Musgrove has served up homers to Beltre (3-for-6) and Nomar Mazara (2-for-6).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RF George Springer is 0-for-9 in the series and hitless in 14 at-bats over his last four games.

2. Texas RHP Tanner Scheppers, just back from a knee injury, pitched a perfect ninth inning on Tuesday for his second career save.

3. Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel (shoulder) likely will skip his scheduled throwing session on Wednesday, according to manager A.J. Hinch.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Astros 1