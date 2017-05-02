China demands Taiwan free injured fishermen
BEIJING China on Saturday demanded that Taiwan release two mainland fishermen who have been detained after the island's coastguard fired rubber bullets at them amid simmering tensions between the rivals.
The Houston Astros are dominating all their division rivals and look to continue their early-season success when they host the Texas Rangers for the second contest of their four-game series. The Astros registered a 6-2 victory in Monday's opener to improve to 13-4 against their American League West foes.
Houston is a stout 10-5 at home, including a 3-1 mark on its current seven-game homestand. The Astros used a five-run seventh inning to rally for a triumph in the series opener, which was a tension-filled contest in which the benches cleared after both teams had players nearly hit by pitches. The Rangers, who opened a nine-game road trip on Monday, have dropped five of their last seven overall contests. Texas' Mike Napoli went 2-for-4 with a homer in the opener after going 7-for-58 over his previous 16 contests.
TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (2-0, 3.03 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (0-1, 5.12)
Hamels has won consecutive starts, giving up four runs and 10 hits in 14 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old has struck out only 15 batters in 32 2/3 frames after fanning 200 in 200 2/3 innings last season. Hamels is 6-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 14 career starts against the Astros and has shut down Carlos Correa (1-for-13) while struggling against Brian McCann (17-for-61, three homers, 15 RBIs).
Fiers has not surpassed five innings in any of his last three outings. The 31-year-old has served up eight homers in just 19 1/3 innings - continuing the trend from last season, when he gave up a career-high 26 blasts. Fiers is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Texas and has experienced difficulties with Rougned Odor (3-for-9, one homer, one triple, four RBIs).
WALK-OFFS
1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve is 5-for-10 over his last three games.
2. Odor was hitless in four at-bats in the series opener and is just 2-for-16 over his last four contests.
3. Houston activated Jake Marisnick from the 7-day concussion list and assigned fellow OF Tony Kemp to Triple-A Fresno.
PREDICTION: Astros 6, Rangers 3
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan and China agreed to bolster economic and financial cooperation, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance and tension over North Korea weigh on Asia's growth outlook.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan will provide $40 million to the Asian Development Bank to promote high-level technology as part of efforts to boost quality infrastructure in Asia, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday.