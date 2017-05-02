The Houston Astros are dominating all their division rivals and look to continue their early-season success when they host the Texas Rangers for the second contest of their four-game series. The Astros registered a 6-2 victory in Monday's opener to improve to 13-4 against their American League West foes.

Houston is a stout 10-5 at home, including a 3-1 mark on its current seven-game homestand. The Astros used a five-run seventh inning to rally for a triumph in the series opener, which was a tension-filled contest in which the benches cleared after both teams had players nearly hit by pitches. The Rangers, who opened a nine-game road trip on Monday, have dropped five of their last seven overall contests. Texas' Mike Napoli went 2-for-4 with a homer in the opener after going 7-for-58 over his previous 16 contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (2-0, 3.03 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (0-1, 5.12)

Hamels has won consecutive starts, giving up four runs and 10 hits in 14 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old has struck out only 15 batters in 32 2/3 frames after fanning 200 in 200 2/3 innings last season. Hamels is 6-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 14 career starts against the Astros and has shut down Carlos Correa (1-for-13) while struggling against Brian McCann (17-for-61, three homers, 15 RBIs).

Fiers has not surpassed five innings in any of his last three outings. The 31-year-old has served up eight homers in just 19 1/3 innings - continuing the trend from last season, when he gave up a career-high 26 blasts. Fiers is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Texas and has experienced difficulties with Rougned Odor (3-for-9, one homer, one triple, four RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve is 5-for-10 over his last three games.

2. Odor was hitless in four at-bats in the series opener and is just 2-for-16 over his last four contests.

3. Houston activated Jake Marisnick from the 7-day concussion list and assigned fellow OF Tony Kemp to Triple-A Fresno.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Rangers 3