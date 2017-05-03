The Houston Astros have recorded comeback victories behind five-run innings in each of the first two games of the series and attempt to beat the visiting Texas Rangers again on Wednesday in the third contest of their four-game set. Marwin Gonzalez was the hero of Tuesday's 8-7 victory, belting a grand slam in the eighth-inning uprising as part of his two-homer, five-RBI performance.

The Astros are a scintillating 14-4 against their American League West rivals and stand 4-1 on a seven-game homestand. Jose Altuve belted a two-run homer on Tuesday and is 6-for-13 with two blasts, four RBIs and five runs scored over his last four games. Texas launched five homers in Tuesday's loss but struck out 16 times - Mike Napoli (four) and Joey Gallo combined for seven - as the club lost for the sixth time in eight games. Three other players struck out twice - including Rougned Odor, who is hitless in eight at-bats in the series and 2-for-20 over his last five contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (0-0, 2.77 ERA) vs. Astros RH Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.50)

Martinez has put together back-to-back strong starts since being recalled from the minors and is limiting opponents to a .188 batting average. The 26-year-old is winless in eight consecutive turns since defeating Houston on Aug. 5, 2015 and is 3-1 with a 2.33 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against the Astros. Martinez experienced major difficulties with Josh Reddick (7-for-14, one homer) when the right fielder was with Oakland but has shut down Jake Marisnick (0-for-7).

Morton struck out a career-best 12 while beating Oakland in his last turn, when he gave up four runs and five hits in seven innings. The 33-year-old's lone career outing against the Rangers came in 2008 - in his second career start - when he yielded three runs and five hits in five frames while with Atlanta. Morton routinely shut down Jonathan Lucroy (2-for-17) and struggled with Carlos Gomez (5-for-13, one homer) when all three were in the National League.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers LHP Cole Hamels (oblique) was scratched just minutes before Tuesday's start and is expected to land on the 10-day disabled list.

2. Houston DH Carlos Beltran was 3-for-5 with two runs scored after going 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts in his previous six contests.

3. Lucroy matched a season high with three hits on Tuesday and homered for the first time since April 11.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Rangers 5