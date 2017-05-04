Preview: Rangers at Astros

The Houston Astros are owners of the best record in the major leagues as they continue to crank up the offense against the Texas Rangers. The Astros scored 24 runs and improved to 19-9 by winning the first three contests of their four-game series against the visiting Rangers, which concludes Thursday afternoon.

Houston is 15-4 against its American League West rivals and has matched the franchise's best 28-game start from 2006. The versatile Marwin Gonzalez homered in Wednesday's 10-1 drubbing of Texas and has launched three shots in the last two games as part of a stretch during which he has gone 9-for-19 with five blasts and 13 RBIs over his last five starts. The Rangers have dropped four consecutive contests and seven of their last nine as they occupy the basement in the AL West. Texas hitters combined to strike out 13 times on Wednesday and have fanned a whopping 41 times during the first three games of the series.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (2-0, 4.11 ERA) vs. Astros RH Joe Musgrove (1-2, 4.88)

Griffin is returning from a stint on the disabled list due to an ankle injury. The 29-year-old was superb in his most recent outing, when he gave up one hit and struck out eight in six scoreless innings of a victory over Oakland. Griffin is 5-0 with a 4.22 ERA in seven career starts against the Astros and has been hammered by Jose Altuve (8-for-18, two homers).

Musgrove pitched well in defeat in his last start as he gave up one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings against Oakland. The 24-year-old has a tidy 2.58 ERA in nine career home appearances (eight starts) compared to a hefty career 6.75 road ERA. Musgrove is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA in three career starts and has struggled with Nomar Mazara (4-for-9, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Joey Gallo is 1-for-10 with a homer and eight strikeouts through the first three games of the series.

2. Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel was named American League Pitcher of the Month after going 5-0 with a 1.21 ERA in April.

3. Texas LHP Cole Hamels (oblique), who was scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start, will be sidelined at least eight weeks.

PREDICTION: Astros 12, Rangers 7