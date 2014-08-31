Astros 2, Rangers 0: Scott Feldman tossed a three-hit shutout against his former team as host Houston clinched the season series against Texas for the first time since 2006.

Jake Marisnick’s infield chopper wound up plating two runs for the Astros, who were no-hit for five innings by spot starter Robbie Ross. Jesus Guzman and Carlos Corporan each had a hit and scored a run to help Houston beat the Rangers for the ninth time in 11 meetings.

Phil Klein (0-2) took the loss in relief of Ross, giving up two runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings as Texas dropped to 5-10 against the Astros this season. The Rangers managed only three singles against Feldman (8-10), who registered his second career shutout.

Houston broke the scoreless deadlock in the seventh when Guzman walked and Corporan followed with a ground-rule double. Marisnick hit a high chopper to the mound that Klein threw wildly past first, allowing both runners to score.

Ross, who threw 42 pitches in relief at Triple-A on Thursday night, was lifted after five innings and it took only two batters to end the no-hitter when Jose Altuve drilled a one-out double off Klein. Ryan Rua registered Texas’ first hit with one out in the fifth and Rougned Odor singled in the sixth but was erased on an attempted steal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Altuve, who leads the majors with a .332 average, extended his hitting streak to eight games. ... ... Astros CF Dexter Fowler has reached safely in all 17 games since coming off the disabled list. ... The Rangers activated LHP Derek Holland on Saturday and designated 1B/OF Mike Carp for assignment. Holland, who has been sidelined all season, is scheduled to start Tuesday at Kansas City.