Rodriguez pitches Rangers to win over Astros

HOUSTON -- It all felt so familiar, so comfortable for Rangers left-hander Wandy Rodriguez on Tuesday night that the mound at Minute Maid Park provided the perfect backdrop for a throwback performance.

After a bumpy start, Rodriguez twirled eight marvelous innings and pitched the Texas Rangers to a 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros.

The Rangers (10-16) recorded consecutive wins for the first time this season thanks largely to Rodriguez, a spring training castoff of the Atlanta Braves. Rodriguez (1-1) signed a minor league contract with Texas following his April 3 release and made his third start for Texas.

He had little trouble with the Astros (18-9), for whom Rodriguez spent seven-plus years starting with his 2005 debut. Rodriguez retired the final 19 batters he faced and allowed three hits and one walk over eight innings. He struck out eight and threw 104 pitches, 71 for strikes.

“I feel very, very comfortable on this mound,” Rodriguez said.

“I had a good changeup and curveball. Located my fastball very well tonight. That’s the reason I got so many hitters out.”

Spotted a 4-0 lead before he took the mound, Rodriguez surrendered a one-out home run to third baseman Luis Valbuena in the first and hit a rough patch an inning later.

After allowing a single to shortstop Marwin Gonzalez and a double to catcher Jason Castro, Rodriguez walked left fielder Robbie Grossman to load the bases with two outs. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve sent a screaming line drive just foul down the line in left, and Rodriguez recovered to induce a harmless grounder back to the mound.

Grossman represented the Astros’ final baserunner. Rodriguez barely broke a sweat over his final six innings of work, delivering a pitching performance that so many in Houston were intimately familiar with.

“He’d move the fastball around on you; he’d never double up any one location with the fastball,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He didn’t miss very often. He was able to regulate his fastball; he’d go hard with it and then go soft with and at times he’d make you chase. He’d throw the breaking ball at the bottom part of the strike zone and out of the strike zone. That’s classic Wandy right there.”

Rangers first baseman Kyle Blanks finished 3-for-4 with two runs, and shortstop Elvis Andrus went 2-for-3 and also scored twice.

The Astros lost by more than one run for the first time since a 6-3 setback to the Los Angeles Angels on April 17.

Houston right-hander Scott Feldman (2-3) allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk with two strikeouts over three innings. It marked his shortest outing of the season and the most earned runs he allowed since the Oakland Athletics roughed him up for seven in an 8-1 decision on April 13.

Designated hitter Prince Fielder delivered the first of two two-run hits for Texas in the first inning, driving home right fielder Shin-Soo Choo and Andrus with an opposite-field double to left field. Three batters later, left fielder Carlos Peguero added a two-run homer to right, his first on the season, scoring Blanks for a 2-0 lead.

Seven Texas batters came to the plate against Feldman in the third. Third baseman Adrian Beltre recorded the Rangers’ fourth extra-base hit, a run-scoring double to left that scored Andrus and bumped the lead to 5-1. Center Carlos Corporan added a sacrifice fly that scored Beltre and essentially spelled the end for Feldman.

“Tonight wasn’t his night,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

“Warming up felt great,” Feldman said. “Obviously pretty good vibe around here with the team playing great. Then I just went out there and did terrible. I’ve got to try to iron that out in between my next start.”

NOTES: Rangers CF Leonys Martin sat out and remains day-to-day after spraining his left wrist in the fifth inning Monday. ... Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred will meet with players from the Rangers and Astros on Wednesday during his visit to Minute Maid Park. Manfred, in his first year as commissioner, is in the midst of visiting players and officials from all 30 clubs. ... The Astros held an optional batting practice Tuesday -- a decision made in advance by manager A.J. Hinch with the club in the midst of playing games on 17 consecutive days. The Astros’ next off day will come Monday after a four-game road series against the Angels.