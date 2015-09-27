Keuchel leads Astros to series win vs. Rangers

HOUSTON -- Left-hander Dallas Keuchel did the expected and tried to understate his remarkable performance at home for the Houston Astros this season, but the numbers, another sterling start on Sunday included, resonated.

Keuchel completed an undefeated season at Minute Maid Park with seven strong innings and the Astros claimed the rubber match of their three-game set with the Texas Rangers with a tense 4-2 victory.

The Astros (82-74) will embark on a season-ending six-game road-trip through Seattle and Arizona, trailing the Rangers (84-71) by 2 1/2 games in the American League West. Texas will host the Tigers and Angels for seven games at Globe Life Park in Arlington to close the regular season.

Keuchel (19-8) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 10, the fifth time this season he reached double digits in strikeouts. His final pitch in the seventh inning was his 122nd, a season high, and induced an inning-ending popup from shortstop Elvis Andrus.

Keuchel made 18 starts at Minute Maid Park this season and surrendered just 21 earned runs over 129 1/3 innings while finishing 15-0 with a 1.46 ERA. Of his 213 strikeouts this season, a franchise record for a southpaw, 139 came at home against just 28 walks.

“It’s hard to fathom that kind of dominance against a really good league,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “This is the highest league there is and this is a ballpark that doesn’t always reward good pitches. It’s a tough park. And he’s never backed down from the challenge, he’s never begged off of anything in his life. I think his year, specifically at home, is as special as they come.”

Texas left-hander Martin Perez (3-6) nearly matched Keuchel, but his most glaring mistake pitch proved costly with two outs in the second.

After Astros third baseman Marwin Gonzalez reached on an Andrus throwing error with two outs, Perez surrendered a sharp single to first baseman Chris Carter and walked catcher Jason Castro. Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick followed with a double to the right-center field gap, scoring both Gonzalez and Carter to push Houston ahead 2-1.

Perez rebounded by retiring 11 consecutive batters, starting with second baseman Jose Altuve with two runners in scoring position in the second. When the Astros mustered a threat in the sixth, putting runners on the corners with one out, Perez responded by striking out Colby Rasmus before getting Gonzalez to ground out meekly to third base.

“I thought he had some really good competing moments through the ballgame to work his way out of some different situations,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said of Perez, who allowed two runs (both unearned) on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings. “Our inability to put runs on the board also that was a challenge.”

Texas scored first for the third time this series when right fielder Shin-Soo Choo reached on a one-out single and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Prince Fielder followed with a groundout to the right side of the infield, easily scoring Choo and delivering the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

But Keuchel would allow just one baserunner over the next five innings and retired 15 consecutive batters before left fielder Mike Napoli reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh. Keuchel then struck out Mitch Moreland before inducing the Andrus popup.

“It’s honestly something I never really expected just because this is a so-called ‘hitters’ park’ with all the dimensions and everything,” Keuchel said of his success at Minute Maid Park. “It feels like I‘m at home here this year. I’ve steadily improved the last couple years and I think a lot of that has to do with a lot of confidence in myself.”

Carter added his 22nd home run off right-hander Ross Ohlendorf leading off the seventh inning and, after Texas second baseman Rougned Odor tripled and scored in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 3-2, the Astros reclaimed their two-run lead when pinch-runner Carlos Gomez swiped second base, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a passed ball by catcher Bobby Wilson in the eighth.

“Keuchel is not easy to hit,” Choo said. “I think we did a great job yesterday but today Keuchel did a really nice job on the corner of both sides.”

NOTES: The Rangers will avoid using RHP Keone Kela in consecutive games as a precaution after he was temporarily shut down earlier this month with elbow soreness. Kela (7-5, 2.44 ERA with one save) has not allowed a run in 17 games (15 1/3 innings) since his recall from Triple-A Fresno on Aug. 11. He last worked back-to-back games on Sept. 13-14. ... Astros CF Carlos Gomez was poised to pinch run in the sixth inning on Saturday if 1B Chris Carter reached base against Rangers RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez. Carter homered instead. Gomez, sidelined by a left intercostal strain, pinch-ran and scored in the eighth inning in the finale, his first action since Sept. 12. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch revealed that he has packed for 12 days in the event the upcoming road trip extends into the postseason. Houston could potentially play a one-game playoff, the wild-card game, or Game 1 of the AL Division Series on the road next week.