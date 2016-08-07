Rangers regroup after blowing lead for 11-inning win

HOUSTON -- With opportunities abounding at seemingly every turn, Ian Desmond and Rougned Odor picked an opportune time to cash in and supply the Texas Rangers one last thrust toward a decisive series win.

Desmond and Odor produced RBI hits in the 11th inning and Texas rebounded from a collapse to post a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Rangers (65-47) extended their lead in the American League West to 7 1/2 games over the Astros (57-54) by pouncing on Chris Devenski (0-4) for a second consecutive game. Shin-Soo Choo opened the 11th inning with a double to right field before Desmond laced an RBI single to left.

Odor later doubled off the right-field wall to score Desmond. Right-hander Matt Bush (5-2) worked the final two innings for Texas, striking out George Springer with two runners on to complete the series win.

"I just want to make sure I feel good in those situations, and I have," Desmond said of his hit with Choo in scoring position. "As long as I feel like that, I don't care what the numbers say. I want to know when I'm at my best."

Charged with protecting a 3-2 lead in the ninth, Rangers closer Sam Dyson issued a one-out walk to A.J. Reed, who was lifted for pinch-runner Carlos Gomez. Jake Marisnick followed with a sac bunt before Tony Kemp lined an RBI single to center. Kemp was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday and arrived at the ballpark after a dentist visit.

The eighth inning proved pivotal, with the Rangers scoring twice against All-Star right-hander Will Harris, only for the Astros to follow suit by scratching across two runs in the bottom half the inning.

Harris issued a walk and hit a batter before giving way to Ken Giles with one out. Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar followed with a two-run double that scored Choo and Desmond and bumped the lead to 3-0.

The Astros strung together three hits in their half of the eighth, with Alex Bregman delivering an RBI double that scored the pinch-hitting Kemp and Jose Altuve a single that scored Bregman. Right-hander Jeremy Jeffress recovered to strike out Evan Gattis to snuff the threat.

"The ball in play is incredible," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Kemp, who finished 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI off the bench. "He's going to put up a good at-bat, he's going to swing at strikes and the fighting part of his at-bats is something we've grown to see about him."

Making his eighth start of the season and fifth since returning from the disabled list (right shoulder), Texas right-hander Yu Darvish allowed five hits and struck out eight in a season-long seven innings. He surrendered just one extra-base hit -- a two-out double to Carlos Correa in the fourth -- and faced three batters with runners in scoring position.

When Darvish encountered trouble he steered his way clear of it, striking out Evan Gattis to close the fourth and inducing grounders fielded by third baseman Adrian Beltre to cap the sixth and seventh.

"I feel like that played a big part in the success today," Darvish said of his fastball. "Throwing a lot of four-seam fastballs into lefties, and into righties I threw a lot of sinkers in."

Darvish didn't have much wiggle room. Astros right-hander Joe Musgrove, making his first career start, pitched exceptionally, working seven innings while allowing five hits and getting six strikeouts. Per his reputation of pinpoint control in the minors, he did not issue a walk.

Musgrove did allow an RBI double to Jonathan Lucroy in the fifth with no outs and Odor in motion from first base. Odor scored to supply Texas a 1-0 lead, but Musgrove returned in the sixth to strike out the side.

"It felt good," Musgrove said. "The setting is awesome, I love being up here. The chance to compete against a team like the Rangers, couldn't ask for more."

NOTES: The Astros placed OF Colby Rasmus on the 15-day disabled list with a cyst in his right ear. He will not make the upcoming road trip through Minnesota and Toronto. Rasmus has been in a prolonged slump, recording his last multi-hit game on June 28 against the Los Angeles Angels. He is batting .057 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 20 games since July 1. ... The Rangers held DH/OF Carlos Beltran out of the starting lineup as a precaution after he suffered a left quad contusion sliding into home plate in the seventh inning on Saturday night. Beltran pinch-hit and lined out with the bases loaded to close the 10th inning. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch was hamstrung by a short bench in the series finale as 1B Tyler White (left knee), UTL Marwin Gonzalez (personal) and OF Carlos Gomez (illness) limited. Astros OF Tony Kemp was recalled from Triple-A Fresno but required a trip to the dentist before arriving at Minute Maid Park.