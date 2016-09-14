Rangers score two in ninth, beat Astros 3-2

HOUSTON -- Just when it appeared that the Rangers had finally exhausted their fortuitous bounces in this lopsided series against their in-state rivals, good fortunate smiled upon Texas again and subsequently left the Houston Astros staggered and in disbelief.

Elvis Andrus delivered a game-tying, two-out triple in the ninth inning and Jurickson Profar followed by plating Andrus with a single to lift the Rangers to a stunning 3-2 win over the Astros on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Rangers (87-59) rallied against Astros closer Ken Giles (2-4), whose strikeout of Rougned Odor resulted in Odor reaching base on a wild pitch instead of going down as the second out of the inning. Odor followed with a stolen base and scored when Andrus drilled a 1-0 fastball to straightaway center field over Jake Marisnick.

Profar then delivered a sharp single to left field on the ensuing pitch, scoring Andrus and capping the improbable rally. Giles had converted nine consecutive saves and pitched two scoreless innings on Monday night in Texas' 4-3 victory. The Rangers rendered his success moot with their 23rd win over Houston in 28 games.

"That's a credit to our team," Andrus said. "Odor battled that at-bat and, even on a strikeout, gets to first base. Then, a huge jump to get to second. I think that's what separates this team from past years. We don't give up until the last out. It was another amazing win."

Astros catcher Jason Castro socked a leadoff home run in the sixth inning off Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin, his 11th home run of the season providing the Astros (75-70) life and a 2-1 lead over Griffin, who excelled over seven innings.

Griffin allowed four hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts. But two of those hits were solo home runs, including one in the fourth inning by Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who went 3-for-4 for his first three-hit game since Aug. 19 in Baltimore.

The Rangers, stymied for five innings by the Astros' bullpen on Monday night, mustered just one run against Houston right-hander Brad Peacock and scuffled against relievers Will Harris and Luke Gregerson before their breathtaking comeback against Giles.

Harris and Gregerson worked a scoreless inning apiece, with Gregerson facing the top of the Rangers' order in the eighth and striking out the side.

But, after Alex Claudio (4-1) worked a perfect bottom of the eighth, the Rangers fashioned yet another come-from-behind win and improved to 33-10 in one-run games.

"They wait for the right moment," Giles said. "They jump on mistakes and they just take advantage of your mistakes. They're very good at that. They're a rally-type team. They hit the ball and stay patient until something goes their way, and they take full advantage of it."

Peacock exceeded all expectations while making just his second start this season. He disarmed the Rangers throughout his six innings, yielding a leadoff homer to designated hitter Adrian Beltre in the second plus four additional baserunners.

Odor and Carlos Gomez recorded doubles off Peacock in the second and third innings and both times he escaped further damage, retiring three consecutive batters after Odor doubled before working around a one-out walk to Carlos Beltran with Gomez in scoring position. Beltran was the last batter to reach base against Peacock, who retired the final 10 Rangers he faced to conclude his stellar outing.

"He did everything he could to put us in a position to win, and I couldn't ask more out of him," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

Griffin was equal to the task, surrendering just an Altuve single through three innings. But Altuve struck again in his second plate appearance, drilling his 24th home run to pull the Astros even at 1-1 in the fourth inning. Griffin recovered to retire the final two batters of that frame and then faced the minimum thanks to an inning-ending double play in the fifth before the Astros moved ahead.

That measure of optimism was tenuous for Houston, like it always is against Texas.

"We were able to find a way to beat their bullpen," said Beltre, whose home run was his 30th. "We are happy that Giles didn't put us down."

NOTES: With each passing day, it appears increasingly unlikely that Astros OF Preston Tucker will return this season. Tucker remains on a rehab schedule for the right shoulder sprain that resulted in his being placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 12. ... A timetable has not been set on the return of Rangers RHP Tony Barnette (oblique strain) but his condition has improved. Barnette last pitched for the Rangers on Sept. 4, recording four strikeouts over two innings against the Astros in Arlington. ... Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel expressed optimism that he would begin a throwing program on Wednesday, but Houston manager A.J. Hinch was more dubious. Keuchel remains sidelined by left shoulder inflammation.