Preview: Rangers at Athletics

Kevin Kouzmanoff has been much more than an injury replacement for third baseman Adrian Beltre while playing in the major leagues for the first time since 2011. Kouzmanoff hit safely in 11 of 12 games since being recalled and looks to stay hot when his Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday for the second of a three-game series. Kouzmanoff followed up being named American League player of the week by going 2-for-5 and scoring the winning run in a 4-3 triumph Monday.

Beltre (quadriceps) could return this weekend, but outfielder Shin-Soo Choo left Monday’s game with a sore left ankle and his status is uncertain. Oakland lost for only the second time in nine games after surrendering a 3-1 lead in the series opener, but owns the best record (13-6) in the AL. Brandon Moss (16) leads four players with 10 or more RBIs for the Athletics and leadoff batter Coco Crisp boasts a .469 on-base percentage.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET; FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California-Plus (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Tommy Milone (0-1, 4.09)

Martinez gets his second major-league start after yielding three runs over six innings against Tampa Bay on April 5. The 23-year-old from Hialeah, Fla., walked three and struck out three in his debut while surrendering two homers and throwing 85 pitches. Martinez takes a spot in the rotation after Tanner Scheppers was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow muscle inflammation.

Milone allowed eight runs (five earned) over 11 innings in his first two starts of 2014 as the Athletics dropped both. The USC product struck out eight and walked two over his first two outings and has been better at home in his career (12-8, 3.12 ERA) than on the road (14-12, 4.53). Elvis Andrus (7-for-18, one RBI) has hit well against Milone, who is 1-4 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts versus Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have the most stolen bases (19) and have been caught stealing (nine) more than anyone in the American League.

2. Oakland RHP Luke Gregerson and LHP Sean Doolittle have each appeared in 10 games, one behind the AL leader Cody Allen of Cleveland.

3. Texas is 12-7 this season and 46-21 overall in April from 2012-14 – the best winning percentage in the majors in that period.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Rangers 3