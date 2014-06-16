Preview: Rangers at Athletics

Playing at home hasn’t provided much of an advantage when the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers tangled in a pair of three-game series earlier this season. After the visiting club recorded a sweep in both sets, Texas will do its best to continue the trend when it visits its American League West rival to open a three-game series on Monday. The Rangers won three close-knit games on April 21-23 before the Athletics emphatically exacted revenge one week later by outscoring Texas by a 25-4 margin.

Derek Norris, who collected three hits in Oakland’s 12-1 triumph on April 30, matched the output on Sunday - highlighted by a three-run homer in the first inning to pace the Athletics to a 10-5 victory over the New York Yankees. Coco Crisp homered in both of those contests but is just 4-for-22 in his career versus Colby Lewis, Monday’s starter for the Rangers. Texas saw its three-game winning streak come to a halt and dipped under .500 by dropping a 5-1 decision to Seattle on Sunday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (4-4, 5.74 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (5-3, 1.90)

Lewis has sputtered in his last three starts, posting an 0-1 mark while allowing 14 runs on 23 hits in 15 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old has struggled with his control, permitting four walks in his last turn against Miami while issuing multiple free passes in each of his last six contests. Lewis looks to get back on track versus the Athletics, against whom he is 7-4 while limiting them to a .213 batting average.

Pomeranz worked seven solid innings in each of his last two outings but owns an 0-1 mark despite yielding a total of three runs on 10 hits. The 25-year-old allowed an unearned run and four hits in a no-decision versus the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Pomeranz, who struck out a pair in a scoreless inning of relief against Texas, has posted a 4-0 record at home while limiting the opposition to a .134 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson ended an 0-for-33 slump with an RBI single in the fourth inning on Sunday and has hit safely in all six games versus Texas this season.

2. Rangers OF Leonys Martin is 3-for-8 in the last two contests since assuming the leadoff position in the lineup.

3. Athletics OF Josh Reddick (knee) is eligible to be activated from the disabled list on Monday, but manager Bob Melvin has stated that he doesn’t wish to rush him back until he’s ready.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Rangers 2