Preview: Rangers at Athletics

More than one-third of Yu Darvish’s major-league losses have come against Oakland and the Texas ace will try to turn around his fortunes when the Rangers visit the Athletics on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game set. Darvish is 1-7 with a 4.73 ERA in nine career outings against Oakland and lasted just 3 1/3 innings while losing to the Athletics on April 28. The Rangers won a 14-8 slugfest Monday to improve to 4-0 in Oakland this season.

Former Oakland infielder Donnie Murphy hit two homers and was one of three Texas players to drive in three runs – Adrian Beltre and Robinson Chirinos were the others – in the opener. The Rangers matched a season-best for runs scored and bashed four homers in the contest as the Athletics allowed the most runs against their staff this season. The teams combined for 31 hits – 16 by Texas – and Oakland infielder Alberto Callaspo went 4-for-5 in his return from paternity leave.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (7-2, 2.11 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Tommy Milone (4-3, 3.47)

Darvish also received a no-decision against Oakland earlier this season and has a 6.75 ERA in 9 1/3 innings against the Athletics. He dominates most every other team and has won four straight starts and six of his last seven. Darvish has fanned 10 or more batters in four of the last six outings and has 101 strikeouts this season.

Milone has won four consecutive decisions and hasn’t lost since May 3. He beat the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn when he gave up one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Milone is 1-4 with a 4.97 ERA in seven career outings against Texas and took a no-decision versus the Rangers earlier this season when he gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo was hitless in four at-bats Monday and is 5-for-45 in June.

2. Oakland 1B Brandon Moss is 7-for-20 with four homers against Darvish, while CF Coco Crisp (one homer, seven RBIs) and C John Jaso (two homers) are both 7-for-19.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is 7-for-17 with two homers against Milone, while SS Elvis Andrus is 8-for-21.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Athletics 1