Preview: Rangers at Athletics

Oakland catcher Derek Norris seeks to continue his strong hitting when the Athletics close a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Norris didn’t enter Tuesday’s 10-6 victory until the sixth inning but hit a three-run homer and a two-run double in two at-bats and is 11-for-24 with three homers and nine RBIs over the last seven games. Athletics starter Sonny Gray tossed a two-hit shutout against the Rangers on April 28.

Texas has put up 20 runs and 24 hits while splitting the first two games and rookie second baseman Rougned Odor continues to perform well. Odor is 5-for-9 with a homer and three RBIs in the series to raise his average to .312 in 93 major-league at-bats. Oakland leadoff man Coco Crisp is 4-for-9 with three runs scored in the series and is batting. 354 with 13 runs scored in June.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (2-2, 3.94 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (6-3, 2.93)

Tepesch is coming off a superb outing in which he gave up two hits and two walks in 6 1/3 shutout innings against Seattle. He received a no-decision in that contest and lost his previous two, his last victory coming May 26 against Minnesota. Tepesch has allowed eight runs in eight innings in three career appearances (one start) against Oakland.

Gray has lost back-to-back outings after putting together a seven-start winless streak. He split two decisions against Texas earlier this season, giving up three runs and seven hits over 16 innings. Gray has allowed 15 earned runs over his last four outings after giving up 15 earned runs over his first 10 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo is 0-for-4 in each of his last three games and 5-for-49 in June.

2. Oakland INF Alberto Callaspo is 6-for-7 in the series after returning from paternity leave.

3. Texas SS Elvis Andrus is 4-for-9 with three runs scored in the series and 13-for-35 during an eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Rangers 4