Preview: Rangers at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics had their two-year run as American League West champions officially snapped Wednesday and it ended in a manner befitting a team that is in danger of coughing up a playoff spot. On the verge of being swept by the worst team in baseball, the Athletics will look to salvage the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Thursday. Oakland gave up six runs in the ninth Wednesday to fall into a tie with Kansas City for the top wild card.

The Athletics have dropped 14 of 19 and are only two games ahead of division rival Seattle in the wild card chase while the resurgent Rangers have ripped off five straight victories, matching their longest winning streak of the season. Rookie second baseman Rougned Odor delivered a tying RBI double in the ninth inning Wednesday and is 5-for-12 with four RBIs in his last three games. Texas has outscored the opposition 27-10 during the current winning streak.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (3-11, 4.93 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (13-8, 3.18)

Martinez’s winless drought reached four starts after he permitted four runs (two earned) over six innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels last time out. Martinez made back-to-back starts against the Athletics in April, allowing two earned runs in five innings in the first and tossing five scoreless innings of two-hit ball in the second. Martinez has pitched better away from home, where he has earned all his wins.

Gray was among the contenders for the Cy Young Award entering August, but he lost his next four starts and has only one victory in nine outings since winning at Texas on July 26 with 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Gray actually has pitched well in his last two turns, limiting Seattle to two runs over five innings after giving up two earned runs in seven innings in his previous start. He is 3-1 with a 1.84 ERA in four starts versus Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics CF Coco Crisp is 0-for-9 with three strikeouts in the first two games of the series.

2. Rangers 1B Adam Rosales is 6-for-12 in his last three contests.

3. Athletics C Geovany Soto returned to the lineup after missing three games, and 1B Stephen Vogt pinch-hit in his first at-bat since Sept. 3.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Rangers 3