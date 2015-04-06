Preview: Rangers at Athletics

Even the most devout Oakland fan may need a scorecard to identify the team’s new players after a major revamping in the offseason and the new-look Athletics open the season on Monday by hosting the Texas Rangers. Mainstays such as Josh Donaldson, Brandon Moss and Derek Norris along with pitching rentals Jon Lester and Jeff Samardzija are among the departures while designated hitter Billy Butler, versatile Ben Zobrist and third baseman Brett Lawrie are among the additions.

Texas is looking to rebound from an American League-worst 67-95 under new manager Jeff Banister. The Rangers were ravaged by injuries last season and regulars such as first baseman Prince Fielder and outfielder Shin Soo-Choo are healthy as the campaign begins. But one big blow has already occurred as ace Yu Darvish will miss the season after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery. Oakland is shooting for a fourth consecutive playoff appearance and lost to eventual AL champion Kansas City in the wild-card game last season.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (2014: 8-11, 3.51 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (2014: 14-10, 3.08)

Gallardo was acquired from Milwaukee in the offseason and will be looking to recapture his form from 2009-12. After averaging 15 victories and striking out 200 or more every year during the four-season stretch, he has averaged 10 wins and fanned fewer than 150 over the last two campaigns. Gallardo, who is making his sixth straight Opening Day start, lost his lone career outing against Oakland in 2013 when he gave up five runs and six hits in six innings.

Gray is entering his second full major-league season after a fine 2014 that was hindered by late-season struggles. He was 12-3 when July ended, but went 2-7 over his last 12 outings and failed to make it through the sixth inning in four of them. Gray is 4-2 with a 2.06 ERA in six career starts versus the Rangers, with both of his career complete games coming against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics have lost a record 10 straight Opening Day games.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre had 13 homers and 51 RBIs before the All-Star break last season and slumped to six homers and 26 RBIs after it.

3. Oakland CF Coco Crisp will begin the season on the disabled list after undergoing surgery on his right elbow on Friday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Rangers 4