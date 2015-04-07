Preview: Rangers at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics ended a long Opening Day drought with a victory and attempt to start 2-0 when they host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Oakland had lost a record 10 straight openers before Sonny Gray took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Monday to lead the Athletics to an 8-0 victory.

Ryan Rua broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single in the eighth on an 0-2 pitch for the Rangers’ lone hit. Oakland hadn’t won on Opening Day since 2004 before using an 11-hit attack – including homers from Ben Zobrist and Stephen Vogt – to rout Texas as Gray allowed one hit in eight innings. The possibility of being no-hit didn’t bother Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo. “Whether you lose 10-0 or 1-0, losing is losing,” Choo told reporters. “I don’t think (a no-hitter) makes it much worse. Losing is losing.”

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (2014: 10-14, 5.18 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (7-4, 3.07)

Lewis reached double digits in victories for the fourth time last season but also allowed a career-worst 211 hits. He was 1-0 with a 4.38 ERA in two starts against Oakland last season and is 8-4 with a 3.23 ERA in 22 career outings (20 starts) against the Athletics. Left-handers had a collective .320 average last season against Lewis.

Hahn was acquired from San Diego in the offseason as part of the deal in which catcher Derek Norris went to the Padres. He made 12 starts for the Padres last season and struck out 70 in 73 1/3 innings. Hahn held opposing hitters to a .214 average and allowed only four homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. DH Billy Butler went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in his Athletics debut.

2. Rangers 1B Prince Fielder was hitless in four at-bats in his first game since neck surgery cut his 2014 season short.

3. With Coco Crisp (elbow) sidelined, RF Craig Gentry served as Oakland’s leadoff hitter and went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Rangers 3