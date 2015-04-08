Preview: Rangers at Athletics

Oakland’s O.co Coliseum is widely considered one of the majors’ worst ballparks, but the Texas Rangers can’t visit enough. The Rangers gave manager Jeff Banister his first major league victory Tuesday and have won eight of their last 11 games in Oakland heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Athletics.

After being held to one hit in Monday’s season opening loss, the Rangers’ top of the order – Leonys Martin, Elvis Andrus and Prince Fielder – was a combined 6-for-12 in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory. Oakland was limited to five hits by four Texas pitchers, and right fielder Craig Gentry is hitless in his first seven at-bats with three strikeouts. With center fielder Coco Crisp sidelined for two months due to elbow surgery, Oakland is expected to sign veteran outfielder Cody Ross on Wednesday. Ross, who hit .252 a year ago and was released by Arizona last week, would likely replace rookie Billy Burns on the Oakland bench.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Ross Detwiler (2014: 2-3, 4.00 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (2014: 15-9, 3.55)

After working strictly as a reliever last season for Washington, Detwiler earned a spot in the Rangers’ rotation following Yu Darvish’s season-ending injury. The 29-year-old made 50 starts for the Nationals from 2010-12 and is hoping to rediscover the form that saw him post 10 wins over 27 starts in 2012. Left-handed batters hit .226 against Detwiler last season, when he faced Oakland for the first time and allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Kazmir is primed for a strong season debut after going 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in four spring training starts. “In the past, I’ve had one or two pitches really working and other stuff I’m still working on,” he told InsideBayArea.com. “This spring, I felt like out of the gates, I had a good feel for everything.” Kazmir is 9-5 with a 3.32 ERA in 18 career starts against Texas, including 3-1 with a 4.22 ERA in four starts last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers INF Adam Rosales is 7-for-17 with a home run against Kazmir.

2. Oakland 3B Brett Lawrie is 1-for-8 with five strikeouts over the first two games.

3. Texas RHP Tanner Scheppers (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Rangers 2