Preview: Rangers at Athletics

The Texas Rangers’ Chi Chi Gonzalez aims to become the third pitcher since 1910 to open his major league career with three straight scoreless outings when he takes the mound Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game set against the host Oakland Athletics. Texas has won eight of its last 11 to move two games back of Houston in the AL West and eight ahead of cellar-dwelling Oakland, which snapped a four-game skid with Wednesday’s 5-4 victory.

The Athletics slowed down the surging Rangers with the win but weren’t able to stop first baseman Mitch Moreland, who has five home runs and 13 RBI during his 16-game road hitting streak. Moreland is hitting .308 with seven homers and 24 RBI after going 2-for-5 with two RBI on Wednesday and figures to continue serving as the everyday first baseman even after Kyle Blanks returns from the disabled list later this week. The Athletics own the worst record in the American League, but there were some encouraging signs Wednesday as the team recorded its first walk-off victory since Sept. 21. Right fielder Josh Reddick is batting .371 over his last 10 games and had the game-winning RBI on Wednesday after designated hitter Billy Butler broke a 1-for-19 slump with a run-scoring single in the eighth.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (2-4, 3.14)

The 23-year-old Gonzalez has not allowed a run while yielding five hits in 14 2/3 innings over his first two outings. The team’s 2013 first-round draft pick tossed a three-hit shutout against Kansas City on Friday to become the second pitcher in Rangers history to record a shutout in one of his first two major league outings. “He just went out to pitch his game, and his game is throwing strikes,” manager Jeff Banister told reporters.

After missing a start due to shoulder discomfort, Kazmir allowed four runs (three earned) over 4 2/3 innings in a 4-2 loss to Boston on Friday. “I caught too much of the plate on some pitches, but overall I felt great,” Kazmir told reporters. Shin-Soo Choo is 7-for-19 with a home run against the Texas native, who is 10-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 20 career starts against Texas, including 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two outings this season.

1. The Athletics are 7-16 in day games compared to 17-21 at night.

2. Texas OF Leonys Martin has multiple hits in six of his last 10 games.

3. Oakland RHP Edward Mujica (thumb) will throw a bullpen session Thursday and could begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Rangers 3