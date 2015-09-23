Preview: Rangers at Athletics

The Texas Rangers look to continue their recent offensive assault when they visit the American League West-rival Oakland Athletics on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Texas extended its division lead over second-place Houston to two games with an 8-6 triumph in Tuesday’s series opener, marking the sixth time in nine contests the Rangers scored at least six runs.

Mitch Moreland went 3-for-4 with a homer and joined Delino DeShields and Adrian Beltre with two RBIs as Texas improved to 7-2 in its last nine games. The Rangers are hoping the three-hit effort is the start of a hot streak for Moreland, who had gone 3-for-23 over his previous six contests. Jake Smolinski tripled and drove in two runs as Oakland suffered its third consecutive loss. Smolinski has hit safely in six of his last seven games and posted three two-RBI performances inhis last six contests.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (16-8, 4.41 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Felix Doubront (3-2, 4.95)

Lewis is coming off his second straight victory, a triumph over Houston on Thursday in which he allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. The 36-year-old Californian has lost each of his last two road outings, surrendering totals of 13 runs and 17 hits over 10 2/3 frames. Lewis improved to 10-4 lifetime against Oakland on Sept. 11, when he struck out four while tossing a two-hit shutout.

Doubront settled for a no-decision at Houston on Friday after giving up three runs and five hits in six innings. The 27-year-old Venezuelan is 2-1 in eight games (six starts) since being acquired from Toronto, working at least six frames five times. Doubront has yet to defeat the Rangers in his career, falling to 0-5 in eight meetings (five starts) after surrendering seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings on Sept. 13 at Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics announced C Josh Phegley will not play again this season due to concussion symptoms.

2. Beltre is 7-for-11 with two homers and nine RBIs against Doubront.

3. Oakland LHP Barry Zito is slated to make the start against San Francisco on Saturday, his first for the Athletics since Game 1 of the 2006 AL Championship Series.

PREDICTION: Rangers 9, Athletics 3