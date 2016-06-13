Preview: Rangers at Athletics

The first-place Texas Rangers have dominated opponents in the American League West this season, with the one exception being last-place Oakland. The visiting Rangers will try to get back at the Athletics when the teams begin a three-game series Monday night.

Texas topped Seattle by a 6-4 margin on Sunday to claim two of three with its closest competitor in the division race and improve to 23-12 against AL West teams. Three of those 12 setbacks came last month against Oakland in the only series between teams this season, but the Rangers are 17-5 since that sweep at the hands of the Athletics and own a season-high five-game division lead. Yu Darvish was lined up to start for Texas on Monday but will return home for an exam after he reported tightness and soreness in his shoulder and neck. Reliever Cesar Ramos is expected to get the nod against Oakland, which salvaged the finale of a weekend set in Cincinnati with a 6-1 win on Sunday to snap a seven-game skid.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cesar Ramos (1-2, 3.58 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (2-4, 6.20)

Ramos has pitched just twice out of the bullpen since making a spot start at Houston on May 21, when he allowed one run and two hits to pick up the win. He owns a 2.76 ERA in three starts this season and has allowed two runs in 13 1/3 innings on the road overall. If Ramos is kept in the bullpen, veteran Kyle Lohse - who has made five starts for Triple-A Round Rock - is another option to get the start.

Manaea allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings to defeat the Rangers on May 16, the first of five straight starts in which he has lasted at least six frames. He gave up five runs in seven innings in a loss at Milwaukee on June 7. The 24-year-old is 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA in his last four home starts, surrendering just one home run in 25 1/3 innings over that span.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre has missed four straight games due to a hamstring injury.

2. Oakland 3B Danny Valencia is hitting .450 with four homers and four doubles over his last 11 games.

3. Texas 1B Mitch Moreland had three home runs over the weekend at Seattle and has six extra-base hits during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Athletics 5