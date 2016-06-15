Preview: Rangers at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics attempt to begin a new home winning streak when they resume their four-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Wednesday. The Athletics had captured seven in a row at Oakland Coliseum before dropping a 10-6 decision Tuesday to even the set at one win apiece.

Khris Davis is in a groove at the plate for Oakland as he enters Wednesday with three consecutive two-hit performances and is 4-for-8 with a homer, seven RBIs and four runs scored over the first two games of the series. Texas bounced back from Monday’s 14-5 beatdown with a 13-hit attack led by Elvis Andrus, who went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ryan Rua also went deep and drove in three runs as he posted his second straight two-hit effort and scored two runs for the third game in a row. The Rangers are 3-2 on their 10-game road trip and have won nine of their last 12 contests overall.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Derek Holland (5-5, 4.87 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (3-6, 5.34)

Holland was denied his third consecutive victory Friday as he served up three homers while surrendering five runs and five hits in five innings at Seattle. The 29-year-old from Ohio allowed two runs or fewer in each of his previous four outings but went just 2-2 during that stretch. Holland fell to 5-5 lifetime against the Athletics on May 16 as he was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs and three hits over six frames at Oakland.

Gray has not posted a victory since April 22 at Toronto, going 0-5 in seven starts while surrendering five or more runs on four occasions. The 26-year-old from Nashville was saddled with the loss at Cincinnati on Friday despite giving up only two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings. Gray has relished pitching against Texas, going 7-3 with a 1.92 ERA and a pair of shutouts in 10 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics C Josh Phegley, who left Tuesday’s game after being hit in the knee with a pitch, is 14-for-42 (.333) with 12 RBIs in 15 career contests against the Rangers.

2. Texas locked up three pieces of its future Tuesday, signing 2016 draft picks LHP Cole Ragans (30th overall), RHP Alex Speas (63rd) and 3B Kole Enright (99th).

3. Oakland placed LHP Sean Manaea on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left forearm.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Rangers 3