Preview: Rangers at Athletics

The Texas Rangers look to ride the momentum from their big comeback to a series victory when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon for the finale of their four-game set. Texas dropped the opener but made it two straight victories Wednesday as it rallied from a five-run deficit to post a 7-5 triumph behind two-homer performances from Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos.
Odor is 4-for-12 with five runs scored in the series and has hit five of his 12 home runs on the season over his last 10 games. While the Rangers improved to 4-2 on their 10-game road trip and 10-3 in their last 13 overall contests, Oakland fell to 2-9 in its last 11 outings. One positive of late for the Athletics has been their offense, which has produced 31 runs over the last four contests and outscored Texas 25-22 over the first three games of the series. Oakland's Jake Smolinski has been heating up, going 8-for-16 with two homers and six RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.
TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (5-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Daniel Mengden (0-1, 3.18)
Lewis is coming off his longest outing of the season, an eight-inning effort at Seattle on Saturday in which he allowed one run and three hits but settled for a no-decision. The 36-year-old has been outstanding on the road this year, going 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in six turns. Lewis enjoys facing Oakland over his career, posting an 11-4 record, two complete games, one shutout and a 2.90 ERA in 27 appearances (25 starts).
Mengden suffered the loss but was solid in his major-league debut Saturday, giving up two runs on six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings at Cincinnati. The 23-year-old Texan earned a promotion by posting a combined 5-1 record with a 1.19 ERA in 11 minor-league starts between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville. Mengden, drafted by Houston in 2014, was acquired last season in the trade that sent Scott Kazmir to the Astros.
1. Athletics OF Coco Crisp is expected to be in the starting lineup Thursday after being limited to a pinch-hitting appearance in the last two contests because of a sore Achilles.
2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre may return from a strained left hamstring that has sidelined him for seven games.
3. Oakland RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder surgery) will make another rehab start at Triple-A on Saturday and could join the Athletics next week.
PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Athletics 1