Preview: Rangers at Athletics

The Texas Rangers look to ride the momentum from their big comeback to a series victory when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon for the finale of their four-game set. Texas dropped the opener but made it two straight victories Wednesday as it rallied from a five-run deficit to post a 7-5 triumph behind two-homer performances from Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos.

Odor is 4-for-12 with five runs scored in the series and has hit five of his 12 home runs on the season over his last 10 games. While the Rangers improved to 4-2 on their 10-game road trip and 10-3 in their last 13 overall contests, Oakland fell to 2-9 in its last 11 outings. One positive of late for the Athletics has been their offense, which has produced 31 runs over the last four contests and outscored Texas 25-22 over the first three games of the series. Oakland's Jake Smolinski has been heating up, going 8-for-16 with two homers and six RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (5-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Daniel Mengden (0-1, 3.18)

Lewis is coming off his longest outing of the season, an eight-inning effort at Seattle on Saturday in which he allowed one run and three hits but settled for a no-decision. The 36-year-old has been outstanding on the road this year, going 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in six turns. Lewis enjoys facing Oakland over his career, posting an 11-4 record, two complete games, one shutout and a 2.90 ERA in 27 appearances (25 starts).

Mengden suffered the loss but was solid in his major-league debut Saturday, giving up two runs on six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings at Cincinnati. The 23-year-old Texan earned a promotion by posting a combined 5-1 record with a 1.19 ERA in 11 minor-league starts between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville. Mengden, drafted by Houston in 2014, was acquired last season in the trade that sent Scott Kazmir to the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics OF Coco Crisp is expected to be in the starting lineup Thursday after being limited to a pinch-hitting appearance in the last two contests because of a sore Achilles.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre may return from a strained left hamstring that has sidelined him for seven games.

3. Oakland RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder surgery) will make another rehab start at Triple-A on Saturday and could join the Athletics next week.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Athletics 1