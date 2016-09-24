Preview: Rangers at Athletics

With the American League West title now under their belt, the Texas Rangers turn their focus toward clinching home-field advantage throughout the postseason as they continue their three-game set against the host Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon. Texas secured its second straight division crown and seventh overall by posting a 3-0 victory in the series opener behind a three-run rally in the seventh frame and a stellar seven-inning outing by Cole Hamels.

Adrian Beltre highlighted the uprising with his 31st homer of the season, a two-run shot that helped him reach the 100-RBI plateau for the fifth time in his career and first since he collected 102 in 2012. The Rangers own the best record in the AL at 91-63, with Cleveland (90-63) and Boston (90-64) right on their heels, and can own home-field advantage for as long as they last in the playoffs - including the World Series, thanks to the AL's victory in this year's All-Star Game. Oakland has lost four consecutive contests after winning the final two of its three-game series at Texas last weekend. Danny Valencia and Chad Pinder each recorded two hits for the Athletics on Friday, combining to match the Rangers' total in the opener.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (5-5, 3.81 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Raul Alcantara (1-1, 5.65)

Darvish looks to avenge his worst loss of the season, a home setback against Oakland last Saturday in which he was battered for seven runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings. The defeat dropped the 30-year-old native of Japan to 2-9 with a 5.07 ERA in 13 career starts versus the Athletics. Darvish has yet to win on the road this year, going 0-3 in six outings despite posting a 2.72 ERA.

Alcantara recorded his first major-league victory in last week's matchup with Darvish, allowing two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old Dominican will be making his fourth career start as he seeks to work six or more frames for the first time. Alcantara has given up four runs over 11 1/3 innings in his last two outings after surrendering five over three frames in his debut on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Carlos Gomez has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-31 in that span.

2. Oakland announced INF Arismendy Alcantara would miss the remainder of the season due to a sprained thumb.

3. Texas recalled LHP Andrew Faulkner from Triple-A Round Rock and activated RHP Jeremy Jeffress from the restricted list following his stint of more than three weeks in a rehab clinic.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Rangers 2