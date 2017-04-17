Preview: Rangers at Athletics

The Texas Rangers attempt to bounce back from a disastrous weekend series in Seattle as they continue their nine-game road trip Monday with the opener of a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics. Texas began its trek by taking two of three from the Los Angeles Angels before being swept by the Mariners.

The Rangers, who scored a total of one run in the first two losses, squandered an early 6-1 lead on Sunday and allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for an 8-7 defeat. Outfielder Nomar Mazara has hit safely in five of the first six games on Texas' trek, going 2-for-5 with a go-ahead solo homer in the top of the ninth on Sunday. Oakland has lost three consecutive contests, including the first two of what is now a nine-game homestand after Sunday's finale versus Houston was rained out. Khris Davis is swinging a hot bat for the Athletics as he has recorded a hit in 10 of his 12 games this year after a 3-for-5 performance in a loss to Houston on Saturday that included his major league high-tying sixth home run of the year.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (1-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (1-1, 3.97)

Griffin takes another shot at defeating his former team after escaping with a no-decision against Oakland at home in his season debut on April 7. The 29-year-old Californian lasted only 3 1/3 innings in that outing, as he was tagged for four runs on four hits and two walks. Griffin was slightly better on the road versus the Angels on Wednesday and picked up the win after yielding three runs and four hits over six frames.

Cotton, who was pushed back a day after Sunday's rainout, was pounded in his season debut but bounced back in a big way at Kansas City last Monday as he allowed only two hits while striking out six over seven scoreless innings en route to victory. The 25-year-old from the Virgin Islands surrendered five runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 frames of a loss to the Angels on April 5. Cotton was superb in his only career start against Texas, giving up just one run and three hits in seven innings on Sept. 25 to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers, who won two of three at home against the Athletics from April 7-9, have recorded an extra-base hit in each of their 12 games this season.

2. Oakland placed SS Marcus Semien (wrist) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled INF Chad Pinder from Triple-A Nashville.

3. Texas acquired RHP Clayton Blackburn from San Francisco for INF Frandy De La Rosa and cash.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Rangers 3