Preview: Rangers at Athletics

One day after the Texas Rangers ended their three-game losing streak, the Oakland Athletics will attempt to halt their four-game slide when they host the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday. Oakland had a chance to regroup when its game against Houston on Sunday was rained out, but it managed only three hits in suffering a 7-0 loss in the opener.

Trevor Plouffe recorded one of the hits for the Athletics to stretch his hitting streak to five games, but he'll need to extend it in order to raise his disappointing .214 average. Texas registered only seven hits in Monday's victory but also drew seven walks en route to improving to 3-4 on its nine-game road trip. Nomar Mazara has enjoyed life on the road thus far this season, as he has hit safely in six of the first seven games on the Rangers' trek. The 21-year-old Dominican went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs in the opener, giving him seven RBIs on the trip.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), NBC Sports California Plus (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (1-1, 2.33 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (2-0, 0.00)

Darvish hopes to put together back-to-back victories after scattering five hits while striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings in a road win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The 30-year-old native of Japan continues to have trouble defeating the Athletics, however, as he fell to 3-10 lifetime against them in his previous outing despite allowing just one run in six frames. Darvish has made five career starts in Oakland, going 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA.

Triggs has been superb to start the season, allowing just one unearned run over 11 2/3 innings in two outings - both victories. The 28-year-old from Tennessee scattered four hits over six scoreless frames en route to victory at Kansas City on Wednesday. Triggs faced Texas twice as a rookie last season, yielding one run and two hits over 6 2/3 innings in one start and one relief appearance without receiving a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics SS Marcus Semien will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured bone in his right wrist and miss several months.

2. Texas recalled Keone Kela from Triple-A Round Rock after placing fellow RHP Sam Dyson on the 10-day disabled list with a contusion on his right hand.

3. Oakland placed RHP Kendall Graveman (shoulder) on the 10-day DL and recalled C Bruce Maxwell, who started Monday's game and went 0-for-2 after coming up from Triple-A Nashville.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Rangers 3