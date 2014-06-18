FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics 10, Rangers 6
June 18, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

Athletics 10, Rangers 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Athletics 10, Rangers 6: Derek Norris homered and had five RBIs despite not entering the game until the sixth inning and Stephen Vogt went 3-for-3 with two RBIs as host Oakland slipped past Texas.

Alberto Callaspo and John Jaso added two hits apiece as the Athletics once again defeated Rangers ace Yu Darvish (7-3). The right-hander has lost just 21 major-league games but dropped to 1-8 in 10 starts against Oakland after giving up seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in five-plus innings.

Tommy Milone (5-3) allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings to win his fifth consecutive decision. Luke Gregerson recorded four outs and Sean Doolittle finished up with a flawless ninth in a non-save situation.

Vogt stroked an RBI single in the third to make it 3-1 and Oakland added another run in the fourth when Eric Sogard singled, stole second and third, and scored on Coco Crisp’s sacrifice fly. Rougned Odor hit a two-out homer in the fifth for Texas and Vogt singled in a run in the bottom of the inning to restore the three-run margin.

Norris’ three-run, pinch-hit blast in the sixth made it 8-3 but the Rangers tallied three times in the seventh on Odor’s two-run triple and Daniel Robertson’s infield out. Norris smacked a two-run double to left-center field in the eighth to give the Athletics a four-run lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo was hitless in four at-bats to drop to 5-for-49 in June. … Oakland LHP Drew Pomeranz broke his right hand while punching a chair after Monday’s loss and has been placed on the 15-day disabled list and the Athletics recalled RHP Evan Scribner from Triple-A Sacramento to replace Pomeranz. The Athletics also acquired LHP Brad Mills from Milwaukee and plan to send him to Sacramento. … With 1B Mitch Moreland (ankle) facing possible season-ending surgery, Texas signed veteran 1B Carlos Pena to a minor-league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Round Rock.

