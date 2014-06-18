Athletics 4, Rangers 2: Sonny Gray struck out seven in seven innings as host Oakland claimed the three-game series from Texas.

Brandon Moss reached base three times and laced a tiebreaking double in the fifth for the Athletics, who possess the best record in the majors (44-28) after San Francisco lost earlier in the day. Josh Donaldson, John Jaso and Stephen Vogt also drove in runs for Oakland while Alberto Callaspo had two hits and went 8-for-11 in the series.

Gray (7-3) allowed two runs and six hits to halt his personal two-game losing streak. Luke Gregerson worked a perfect eighth and Sean Doolittle struck out two while sailing through the ninth for his ninth save.

Yoenis Cespedes singled with one out in the fifth and scored when Moss sent a liner down the right-field line and into the corner to give the Athletics a 3-2 lead. Moss scored later in the inning when Vogt lofted a sacrifice fly to left.

Jaso had a run-scoring double in the third and scored on Donaldson’s single to center as Oakland took a 2-0 lead against Nick Tepesch (2-3), who gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings. Texas loaded the bases in the top of the fifth on two walks and an infield hit before Shin-Soo Choo delivered a two-run single to left-center field to tie it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rangers SS Elvis Andrus went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to nine games. … Oakland CF Coco Crisp (neck) was held out of the lineup after crashing into the fence in Tuesday’s game. … Texas 1B Mitch Moreland will undergo season-ending ankle surgery on Monday.