Rangers 7, Athletics 2
September 18, 2014

Rangers 7, Athletics 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rangers 7, Athletics 2: Jake Smolinski tallied a career-high four hits – including an RBI single to spark a four-run first inning – as Texas completed a three-game road sweep of fading Oakland.

Fellow rookie Tomas Telis drove in a pair of runs while Elvis Andrus and Ryan Rua were two of four players to finish with two hits for the Rangers, who are on a season-high six-game winning streak after dropping 11 of their previous 12. Nick Martinez (4-11) won for the first time in five outings, yielding two runs on three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings.

Sam Fuld’s two-run triple in the third accounted for the only offense by the Athletics, who have dropped 15 of 20 and hold a 1½-game lead over Seattle for the second wild card in the American League. Sonny Gray (13-9) fell to 1-6 over his last 10 starts, surrendering five runs (four earned) on eight hits in five frames.

Rougned Odor grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out of the opening frame, but came around to score after Adrian Beltre singled and Smolinski delivered a liner to left as Texas registered four consecutive singles on two-strike counts. Telis and Rua each plated a run before Telis wrapped up the first-inning outburst when he scored on a passed ball.

Fuld cut the deficit in half with a drive into the right-field corner – the only hit Martinez allowed through five innings – but Telis added a fielder’s choice grounder to score Beltre for a second time in the fifth. The Rangers got two more insurance runs against Dan Otero in the sixth when Leonys Martin doubled and Andrus singled in a run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland’s 11-25 record since Aug. 10 is the majors’ worst in that span. … Smolinski has recorded three or more hits in three of his 14 major-league games. … The Rangers have outscored the opposition 34-12 during their winning streak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

