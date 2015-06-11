Athletics 7, Rangers 0

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Scott Kazmir threw eight shutout innings, right fielder Josh Reddick hit a three-run homer and first baseman Mark Canha ripped a two-run shot, leading the Oakland A’s to a 7-0 victory against the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon at O.co Coliseum.

Kazmir (3-4) allowed just one hit, snapping his four-game losing streak and winning for the first time since April 13 at Houston. He struck out six, walked two and threw 105 pitches.

The A’s scored a run in the first inning off Rangers rookie Chi Chi Gonzalez. Then, during a six-run eighth inning, Canha homered off reliever Jon Edwards and Reddick went deep against left-hander Ross Detwiler.

A’s rookie center fielder Billy Burns had his 15th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Burns also made a pair of spectacular catches. He robbed Rangers left fielder Delino DeShields of extra bases with a diving grab in the sixth then made a leaping catch of catcher Carlos Corporan’s deep fly in the eighth, slamming into the wall at the 400-foot mark but holding onto the ball.

Left fielder Sam Fuld went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run for the A’s (25-37), who took two of three games from Texas (31-29) to win the series.

Kazmir didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning, when shortstop Elvis Andrus lined a one-out single to center. He retired the next two batters in order, ending that threat.

Gonzalez (2-1) was trying to become the first pitcher in Rangers history to win his first three starts but took his first big-league loss. He allowed just one run on eight hits over seven innings, walking three and striking out four. He stranded nine baserunners, continually pitching out of jams.

Gonzalez pitched a combined 14 2/3 shutout innings in his first two starts, victories against Boston and Kansas City. He was coming off a three-hit shutout of the Royals, but the A’s pushed across a run in the first inning Thursday.

After winning his first two starts this season, Kazmir went 0-4 over his next nine. He was 0-4 with a 4.85 ERA over his previous four starts before Thursday, his longest skid since a five-game losing streak in 2010 with the Los Angeles Angels.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the first but wasted a chance for a big inning. Burns led off with a four-pitch walk, stole second, moved to third on Reddick’s single and scored on second baseman Ben Zobrist’s single, ending Gonzalez’s streak of shutout innings to start a career at 15.

Gonzalez walked designated hitter Stephen Vogt, loading the bases, but third baseman Brett Lawrie hit a hard one-hopper to Andrus, and the Rangers turned a double play to end the inning.

Gonzalez pitched his way out of jams in the third and fifth innings, escaping unscathed each time after giving up back-to-back singles. In the fifth, Fuld tagged up and tried to score on a shallow fly ball to left in foul territory, but DeShields gunned him down at home plate for the third out. The A’s stranded two more baserunners in the sixth against Gonzalez and two more in the seventh.

NOTES: Rangers 1B Kyle Blanks was activated from the disabled list and started against the A‘s, batting fourth in the lineup. Blanks underwent surgery May 23 to remove a cyst from near his tailbone. ... Rangers RHP Spencer Patton was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, clearing a roster spot for Blanks. Patton was recalled Sunday from Round Rock but did not make an appearance during his second stint this season with the Rangers. ... Athletics 1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment Friday for Triple-A Nashville at Oklahoma City. Davis, who has been on the disabled list retroactive to May 14, ran the bases hard Wednesday, passing his final test before being cleared for a rehab assignment. ... Oakland 2B Eric Sogard (sore left wrist) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game but felt better, according to manager Bob Melvin.