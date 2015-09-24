Rangers 8, Athletics 1

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander Cole Hamels pitched six solid innings for his fifth straight victory, and the Texas Rangers defeated the Oakland A’s 8-1 on Thursday afternoon at O.co Coliseum to complete a three-game series sweep.

The Rangers increased their lead in the American League West over idle Houston to a season-high 3 1/2 games. The Rangers and Astros begin a three-game series Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Hamels, who came to the Rangers from Philadelphia on July 31 in an eight-player trade, gave up one unearned run on four hits, struck out two and walked three. He improved to 5-1 in 10 starts with the Rangers and 11-8 overall this season.

The Rangers turned four double plays for Hamels, who had Athletics hitters pounding his pitches into the ground. Texas had a double play in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder hit his 22nd home run of the season, a two-run blast in the eighth inning.

Third baseman Adrian Beltre went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs for the Rangers. Center fielder Delino DeShields had three hits in five at-bats, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Athletics designated hitter Billy Butler had his 1,400th career hit, a leadoff double in the seventh inning. Right fielder Josh Reddick went 1-for-2, stole two bases and scored a run.

Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt made his first start since Aug. 26 after recovering from a sore shoulder. He gave up three runs on six hits over three innings and left after throwing 73 pitches.

The Athletics (64-89) lost their fifth straight game and fell a season-high 25 games under .500.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off Bassitt. DeShields hit a leadoff single, stole second base and scored on right fielder Shin-Soo Choo’s double off the right-center field wall.

Choo moved to third on Fielder’s ground out and scored when Beltre scorched a single to left past third baseman Danny Valencia.

Texas added a run in the second. Second baseman Rougned Odor led off with a single, moved to second on a ground out and moved to third on catcher Chris Gimenez’s bloop single. DeShields brought Odor home with a single to center.

Oakland scored an unearned run in the second. Reddick hit an infield single with two outs. He stole second base, swiped third and scored when DeShields dropped left fielder Jake Smolinski’s shallow line drive for an error.

The Rangers scored three runs in the sixth. Odor lined a leadoff single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. After Gimenez walked, Odor scored on DeShields’ sharp single to left. Fielder walked with two outs, loading the bases, and Beltre hit a two-run single.

Fielder made it 8-1 in the eighth, lining right-hander Cody Martin’s 0-1 curve into the right-field seats after Choo walked.

NOTES: Oakland C Stephen Vogt was named the 2015 Jim “Catfish” Hunter Award winner for the second straight season in a vote by his teammates and coaches. The award honors a player whose performance on the field and conduct in the clubhouse exemplifies the late Hunter’s courage, leadership and competitive spirit. ... Rangers OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) responded well to his heavy pregame workload Wednesday, when he ran the bases and took live batting practice. “He feels good,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s back out there this morning getting some defensive work in.” For now, Hamilton is limited to pinch hitting. ... A’s center fielder Billy Burns’ fifth-inning triple Wednesday night was the team’s 41st triple of the season, setting an Oakland record. It broke the previous mark of 40 set in 1968, the A’s first year in Oakland. ... Rangers RHP Colby Lewis, who won his 17th game Wednesday, is in a three-way tie for second in the American League in victories, one behind Houston’s Dallas Keuchel and Seattle’s Felix Hernandez.