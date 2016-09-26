Rookie Cotton pitches A's past Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rookie right-hander Jharel Cotton gave Oakland Athletics fans a reason to believe in a brighter future in the home finale on Sunday, limiting the Texas Rangers to one run in seven innings of a 7-1 victory over the American League West champions.

Ryon Healy smacked a two-run homer among three hits and Stephen Vogt ignited a seven-run second inning with a three-run double, helping the A's finish with a win at home after they began the six-game homestand with five consecutive losses.

Meanwhile, the Rangers (92-64) fell into a tie with the Boston Red Sox (92-64) for the best record in the AL heading into the final week of the regular season. The Cleveland Indians (90-65) are also still in the chase for the home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

Cotton (2-0), who began the homestand without a decision in Oakland's 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros, bounced back with 6 2/3 shutout innings before giving up a home run to Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, his 32nd of the season.

After striking out the next batter, Rougned Odor, the 24-year-old was pulled, having allowed one run and three hits in a season-best seven innings.

Cotton, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline in the deal involving Josh Reddick and Rich Hill, became the first pitcher in A's history to begin a career with four straight starts allowing one run or fewer in five or more innings.

He also did not walk a batter for the second consecutive start and struck out five.

The A's gave Cotton much more than the offensive support he would need in the seven-run second inning against Rangers starter Colby Lewis (6-4).

Consecutive singles by Yonder Alonso, Marcus Semien and Bruce Maxwell produced the inning's first run, after which Brett Eibner's infield out made it 2-0.

After a walk and Joey Wendle's single loaded the bases, Vogt lined his double down the right field line, clearing the bases and producing three runs when a video review confirmed home plate umpire Gabe Morales' safe call on a sliding Wendle.

Healy followed with his homer, his 12th of the season, ending Lewis' day.

The veteran allowed seven runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings. He walked one and did not strike out a batter.

Maxwell had three hits, Alonso and Semien two, and Matt Olson the first of his major-league career for the A's (67-88), who will enter the final week of the season in last place in the AL West.

The A's outhit the Rangers 13-5.

Beltre had two hits, and Jonathan Lucroy and Brett Nicholas added doubles for the Rangers, who had three extra-base hits among their five total.

Left-hander Sean Doolittle and right-hander Ryan Dull each pitched one shutout inning of one-hit relief to close out the win for the A's.

NOTES: Both teams lined up outside the dugout and observed a moment of silence for Miami Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, who died early Sunday morning in a boating accident. ... Athletics manager Bob Melvin announced before the game that RHP Sonny Gray (elbow inflammation) will start Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels. Gray, who hasn't made a start since Aug. 6, is expected to pitch no more than two innings before LHP Ross Detwiler replaces him. ... A's prospect INF/OF Matt Olson, who entered the game still looking for his first major-league hit (0-for-7), made his first big league start in the outfield. ... The Rangers were playing their final road game of the regular season. The AL West champs took the field having clinched a winning road record for the fifth time in the last six seasons.