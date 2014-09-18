A’s at crossroads after brutal loss to Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Some losses are tougher to take than others. Closer Sean Doolittle and the Oakland Athletics know that all too well after collapsing in the ninth inning Wednesday night and losing 6-1 to the surging Texas Rangers.

The A’s owned a 1-0 lead entering the top of the ninth, and Doolittle got the first out, but he gave up a single to shortstop Elvis Andrus, a run-scoring double to second baseman Rougned Odor and a three-run home run to designated hitter J.P. Arencibia in a nightmare outing.

The Rangers scored six times in the ninth, sending 12 batters to the plate. When the game ended, the A’s (83-68) were tied with Kansas City for the first wild-card spot in the American League West, just two games ahead of Seattle. The A’s led the AL West for much of the season, but the Los Angeles Angels captured the West title when Oakland fell to Texas.

”For me, and maybe even the team, it’s going to be a turning point one way or another,“ Doolittle said. ”After the season’s over, are we going to look back and point at tonight and be like, this is the game where the wheels came off for good? Or are we going to be able to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and talk about how resilient we are as a team and how we were able to overcome a game like this and still get it done?

“I think the mentality of this team, the group we have, the fight that we have, we have a game tomorrow and we’re going to come ready to play.”

The Rangers (59-92) won their fifth consecutive game, matching their season high, and beat the A’s for the second straight time, clinching the three-game series that concludes Thursday afternoon. Texas opens a three-game series Friday against the Angels.

“It’s beautiful. I love it,” Rangers interim manager Tim Bogar said of the streak. “I love it. I‘m happy that I don’t have to see champagne this weekend. Luckily we played well these last two days. We’ve pitched well for five straight days.”

Odor launched an opposite-field double off the left-center field wall, driving in Andrus with the tying run. He took third on the play. A’s manager Bob Melvin challenged the safe call, but it stood after a review of three minutes and eight seconds.

After Doolittle intentionally walked third baseman Adrian Beltre, Arencibia ripped a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence, making it 4-1. It was Arencibia’s 10th home run of the season, and he hit it after striking out his first three times up.

”When I got up there and I was 0-2, I was like, “Let’s go, you got to get this guy in,'” Arencibia said. “I was looking for the ball down because he strikes a lot of guys out with fastballs up.”

Doolittle (1-4) gave up five runs and three hits in one-third of an inning, blowing a save for the fourth time in 25 chances this season. Right-hander Jesse Chavez allowed a run on two hits in one-third of an inning.

A’s right-hander Jeff Samardzija pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just four hits, before giving way to Doolittle in the ninth. Samardzija struck out 10, matching his season high, and didn’t walk a batter. He extended his streak of scoreless innings to a career-high 16 innings. Samardzija recorded the 10th double-digit strikeout game of his career and his third this year but got a no-decision.

Samardzija threw 116 pitches, and Melvin said he didn’t consider having him pitch the ninth.

“You got to take the positive out of it,” Samardzija said. “You got to look at where we are as a team. If you take a step back and look at it as a whole, 5 1/2 months and where we’re at, we’re still where we need to be. We’re a bunch of fighters and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Rangers left-hander Derek Holland, making just his fourth start, allowed one run and four hits over 6 1/3 innings and got a no-decision. Holland struck out five and issued his first three walks of the season.

After Holland left the game, four Rangers relievers combined to blank the A’s for the remainder. Left-hander Robbie Ross Jr. (3-7) pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, holding the A’s hitless and earning the victory.

Oakland scored the game’s first run on right fielder Sam Fuld’s RBI single in the fifth inning.

“I know they continue to work,” Melvin said of his struggling hitters. “You look at our numbers and you would say, ‘How could this happen for this long a period of time, based on what we’d done the first half?’ You just have to keep working and hope something breaks loose and we can do some good things.”

NOTES: Oakland OF Craig Gentry said he is still feeling symptoms from a concussion he sustained during a collision while running to first base Sept. 9. ... Oakland LHP Drew Pomeranz, as expected, will make a spot start Saturday against Philadelphia. He will replace RHP Jason Hammel, who will miss his scheduled start to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Pomeranz is 5-4 with a 2.53 ERA in 19 games, including nine starts. ... Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur from his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program in six to eight weeks. ... RHP Lisalverto Bonilla will make his second career start Friday night when the Rangers open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.