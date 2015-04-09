A’s rookies bash Rangers in 10-0 win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The way he was pitching, A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir didn’t need much help from Oakland’s hitters Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers.

However, Kazmir wasn’t complaining after throwing seven shutout innings and allowing just one hit in a 10-0 rout of the Rangers at the O.co Coliseum.

Oakland first baseman Mark Canha went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs in his major league debut. Second baseman Tyler Ladendorf, another Oakland player making his big league debut, lined an RBI triple in his first at-bat during a five-run third inning for the A‘s. He scored two runs and had two RBIs on the night.

Right fielder Cody Ross, who signed with Oakland as a free agent earlier Wednesday, singled, scored a run and drove in two in his first game with his new team.

“Both of those guys -- Canha, Ladendorf, all those guys -- to make an impact quick and kind of get that first one out of the way, that’s huge,” Kazmir said. “That’s big for our team.”

Kazmir (1-0) allowed only a leadoff bunt single to Rangers center fielder Leonys Martin in the first inning. He struck out 10 in his first start of the season, notching double-digit strikeouts for the 23rd time in his career. He received a mound visit from the Athletics’ trainer during the top of the fourth inning because of lower back tightness. He took a quick trip to the clubhouse after that frame but stayed in the game.

“Felt like everything’s working out to where I could pump it up if I needed to, and still be in control,” Kazmir said. “That’s what I did today. It was earlier than I thought, because normally I kind of like to work my way into the game and pump it up, I guess, when I need to. But I felt good early on and I saw the swings that I was getting on the fastball, so I just stuck with it.”

Left-hander Ross Detwiler (0-1) allowed nine hits and eight runs, five earned, over 4 1/3 innings in his Rangers debut and his first start since July 3, 2013, with the Washington Nationals. He struck out two and walked two.

“I definitely thought my debut with a new team would go a lot better,” Detwiler said. “I put us in a hole early, a big hole. ... Command was terrible today. If I want to help this team compete, I’ll need to be a lot better than what I was today.”

The Rangers committed four errors, two by shortstop Elvis Andrus, one by third baseman Adam Rosales and one by first baseman Prince Fielder.

“We’ll wash this one off. I know we’re a better defensive ballclub,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “We’ll come back out tomorrow and give it a go.”

The A’s scored five runs in the third inning, taking a 5-0 lead and sending nine batters to the plate against Detwiler.

Shortstop Marcus Semien started the rally with a one-out single, and he scored when Ladendorf tripled to left-center.

Ross singled sharply to left, driving in Ladendorf and moving Semien to second. Detwiler walked designated hitter Billy Butler to load the bases, and Canha doubled high off the right field wall, clearing the bases with his first major league hit and missing a grand slam by inches. After a replay review to determine whether Canha’s drive went over the wall, the initial call of a double stood.

“From the angle that I was running, it looked like it might have hit off the wall then hit off one of those beams in the background there,” Canha said. “I really wanted the first one to be a grand slam; I thought that would have been cool. Just missed it. But we won the game. And I’ll take a double.”

Canha nearly had a three-run homer in the fifth but settled for a one-run double when his drive hit the left field wall.

“It’s really, really awesome to see when you have young guys like that who step up and go up there with no fear, swinging as hard as they can,” Ross said. “I love seeing that. It reminds me of myself back in the day whenever I was a young kid, just swinging it as hard as I can. Fun to watch. Great to see them have some success early, because I know there’s a few guys in here, it took us a few more at-bats than the first one. It’s a real cool thing to see.”

The A’s made it 6-0 in the fourth, taking advantage of errors by Andrus and Rosales, a walk and a passed ball charged to catcher Robinson Chirinos that allowed catcher Josh Phegley to score from third.

Oakland increased its lead to 8-0 in the sixth, stringing together singles by Canha, third baseman Brett Lawrie, Phegley and Semien.

NOTES: Veteran Cody Ross signed with the A’s as a free agent Wednesday and started in right field against the Rangers. Ross was released by Arizona on Saturday. “I couldn’t be any more excited,” Ross said before the game. “I know how much fun this team’s had in the past and how successful they’ve been.” ... A’s OF Billy Burns was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, making room on the 25-man roster for Ross. Nashville OF Alex Hassan was designated for assignment, clearing a spot on the A’s 40-man roster for Ross. ... Rangers RHP Kyuji Fujikama, who is on the disabled list with a groin strain, will throw his first bullpen session Friday since being injured. ... Texas RHP Nick Martinez will make his 2015 debut Thursday against the A‘s. Martinez went 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA in four games, including three starts, as a rookie last season against Oakland.