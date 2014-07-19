Preview: Rangers at Blue Jays

Texas and Toronto followed similar paths to the All-Star break, so it was fitting that a former Blue Jay was a big reason why the Rangers started the second half of the season on the right foot. After helping Texas end an eight-game losing streak in the opener, J.P. Arencibia looks to haunt the host Blue Jays for the second time in as many games Saturday. Arencibia, mainly a catcher for the Blue Jays during four up-and-down seasons, joined the Rangers as a free agent in the offseason.

The Miami native batted only .133 in 20 games at his usual position with Texas before he was sent down to the minors in an effort to stop the Rangers’ revolving door at first base and may have bought himself some time after hitting a three-run homer in Friday’s 5-1 victory. While Texas posted only its fourth win in the last 26 contests, Toronto (49-48) fell to 11-24 over its last 35 games. With two of their top four run producers (Edwin Encarnacion and Brett Lawrie) on the disabled list, the Blue Jays’ once-vaunted offense has predictably suffered, scoring two runs or fewer in seven of the past 11 games.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), SNET-1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (6-6, 6.54 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (4-2, 4.05)

Lewis, making his 130th career start July 10, was pounded a club-record and career-high 13 runs (11 earned) over a season-low 2 1/3 innings in a 15-6 home loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The 38th overall pick of the 1999 draft may be happy to make his first second-half start on the road, where he went 5-1 with a 4.38 ERA in seven turns compared to 1-5 record and 8.40 ERA in nine home outings. Lewis has also struggled in nine all-time appearances (eight starts) versus the Blue Jays, going 3-4 with a 7.34 ERA.

Stroman is coming off the worst effort of his brief career – also against the Angels – but escaped with a no-decision in an 8-7 setback despite giving up six runs (five earned) in 3 2/3 innings one day before Lewis got roughed up. It was a rare poor outing for the 23-year-old rookie, who posted a 2.07 ERA over his first seven career starts. Stroman will take his 3-1 record and 2.20 ERA in five all-time home turns into his first-ever matchup against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arencibia, who made his first major-league appearance at first base in the opener, is the eighth different player to start a game at the position for Texas.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is batting .425 with 17 RBIs over his last 22 contests.

3. The Blue Jays are hitting .171 with runners in scoring position over their last 11 games, failing to get a hit in such situations in six of those contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Rangers 3