Preview: Rangers at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays’ Mark Buehrle needed only 12 outings to become the first pitcher in the majors to reach 10 wins in 2014, but victory No. 11 has proven to be far more elusive. The five-time All-Star looks to halt a seven-start winless streak on Sunday as the Blue Jays attempt to take the rubber match of their three-game home series with the Texas Rangers. Buehrle began the season with a 10-1 record and 2.10 ERA following a victory on June 1 that capped a personal six-game winning streak.

However, Toronto has scored three or fewer runs in five of the last seven games he has started, all of which ended up as losses charged to Buehrle and sending him to his longest skid since April 16-May 14, 2010. He will try to avoid a six-game losing streak for the first time since 2006 against the major league-worst Rangers (39-58), who fell to 2-13 in July and failed to win consecutive games for the first time since June 27-28 following Saturday’s 4-1 setback. Texas, which is 2-7 in its last nine meetings against the Blue Jays, has dropped 23 of its last 27 contests overall.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), SNET-1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (3-5, 4.31 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (10-6, 2.64)

Tepesch turned in his second straight quality start at home, but could not avoid his fifth setback in his last six decisions following a 3-0 setback against the Los Angeles Angels on July 11. The Rangers’ 14th-round selection in the 2010 draft yielded three runs on six hits in six frames to fall to 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in two July outings. Tepesch made his only career start versus the Blue Jays as a rookie on June 7, 2013, taking the loss after surrendering six runs over seven innings.

The 35-year-old Buehrle settled for a no-decision after registering a rare inefficient performance in an 8-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on July 11. The Missouri native needed 93 pitches to get through a season-low five frames, but limited the damage to two runs on nine hits. Buehrle hasn’t lost to the Rangers since 2010 – going 2-0 with a 1.95 ERA in four turns over that stretch – and is 13-5 with a 3.12 ERA in 23 all-time appearances (20 starts) against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto closer Casey Janssen’s status for Sunday is unknown after he came down with an illness during a vacation to the Dominican Republic over the All-Star break.

2. Rangers RF Alex Rios is day-to-day after spraining his right ankle during his first at-bat on Saturday.

3. Blue Jays 2B Munenori Kawasaki is batting .380 during a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Rangers 2