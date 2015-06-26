Preview: Rangers at Blue Jays

Promising rookie Devon Travis is expected to make his return from a six-week absence as the Toronto Blue Jays open a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Friday. “You hope he picks up where he left off,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of Travis, who was named the American League Rookie of the Month for April before trying to play through a left shoulder injury in May.

Travis, who likely will be activated off the disabled list prior to the contest, had a double among his three hits while playing with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday afternoon. While Toronto enters the series having won two of three against Tampa Bay and five of its last seven overall, Texas tumbled to its fifth straight loss with a 6-3 setback to Oakland on Thursday. Mitch Moreland homered among his three hits in the series finale and has hit safely in 17 of the 20 games in June. Unfortunately for the Rangers, rookie Joey Gallo struck out twice and has fanned 20 times in his last 10 contests.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (5-3, 2.77 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (7-4, 3.90)

Martinez fell to 1-3 in his last five outings on Saturday despite allowing three runs on six hits in as many innings of a 3-2 setback to the Chicago White Sox. The loss dropped the 24-year-old to 3-1 on the road this season despite having a 1.69 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .214 batting average. Martinez pitched well in his lone career meeting with Toronto last season, settling for a no-decision despite permitting one run on four hits in five frames.

Buehrle recorded his third straight no-decision despite yielding two runs in each of those contests. The 36-year-old has allowed five earned runs over his last 37 2/3 innings to see his ERA dip below 4.00 for the first time since April 15. Buehrle enjoyed considerable success versus Texas, posting a 13-5 mark while notching a 1.10 WHIP in 24 career appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto OF Chris Colabello, who homered in the 12th inning of a 1-0 win versus the Rays on Wednesday, has hit safely in 17 of 19 games in June.

2. Texas recalled RHP Spencer Patton from Round Rock on Thursday and optioned OF Michael Choice to the Triple-A club.

3. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson is 6-for-35 in his last nine contests to see his average fall from .315 to .298.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Rangers 2