Preview: Rangers at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays wasted little time flexing their offensive muscles in the series opener while sending the Texas Rangers to their season-high sixth straight defeat. After belting four homers in a 12-2 rout, the Blue Jays will look for more of the same when they continue their three-game set against the visiting Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Edwin Encarnacion belted both a grand slam and a solo shot for his 20th career multi-homer performance to improve to 9-for-27 in his last seven games. The 32-year-old Dominican has also enjoyed considerable success versus Saturday starter Yovani Gallardo, with three of his four hits leaving the park. While the Blue Jays are a blistering 17-7 in June and won 11 of their last 14 meetings with Texas, the Rangers have been seen their pitching shredded for 34 runs in their last four games overall. Prince Fielder highlighted his third straight two-hit performance with his 300th career homer as Texas (37-37) tumbled to .500 for the first time since May 30.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (6-6, 2.98 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Matt Boyd (major-league debut)

Gallardo recorded his second straight scoreless outing on Sunday, scattering five hits in as many innings in a no-decision versus the Chicago White Sox. The 29-year-old is 3-0 in his last six starts, yielding just five earned runs and striking out 32 in 37 innings. Gallardo won his lone career start versus Toronto, permitting three runs and fanning seven in 6 2/3 innings.

Boyd has been confirmed to make his major-league debut with right-hander Aaron Sanchez sidelined by a strained back muscle. Recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, the 24-year-old split a pair of decisions with the Bisons - allowing just one run in each and striking out 12. Prior to his stint in Triple-A, Boyd had posted a 6-1 mark with a 1.10 ERA in 12 starts with Double-A New Hampshire of the Eastern League.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto RF Jose Bautista is 0-for-10 in his last three games after going deep on both Sunday and Monday.

2. Texas RHP Matt Harrison (back) tossed a 35-pitch bullpen session prior to Friday’s game and is expected to repeat the feat on Sunday.

3. Blue Jays rookie 2B Devon Travis went 1-for-4 with a run scored in his return from a left shoulder injury.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Rangers 2