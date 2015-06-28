Preview: Rangers at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays look to rebound after being shut out for only the second time this season and record their fifth straight series victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Blue Jays, who lead the majors in runs scored, posted 12 on Friday before right-hander Yovani Gallardo blanked them over 8 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 4-0 triumph by the Rangers.

With the victory, Texas ended a season-high, six-game losing streak in which it allowed 40 runs, and Prince Fielder continued his hot hitting with a fourth consecutive two-hit contest. Fielder has hit safely in six straight while going 10-for-21 and Toronto starter Drew Hutchison will attempt to cool him off. Chi Chi Gonzalez began his major-league career with two dazzling performances and tries to find that form after going winless in the last three outings for Texas. Slugger Edwin Encarnacion boasts three homers in his last four games for the Blue Jays and teammate Jose Bautista is 0-for-13 in the same span.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2, 2.27 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (7-1, 5.33)

Gonzalez comes in off the worst of his five major league starts when he yielded six runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to Oakland. The Oral Roberts product gave up three runs in his previous two starts over 15 1/3 innings combined after pitching scoreless ball in 14 2/3 frames his first two outings. Gonzalez, who has surrendered one run in 16 road innings, faces Toronto for the first time.

Hutchsion has won four straight decisions and allowed one or no runs three times during a six-game unbeaten string, following a victory at Tampa Bay last time out. The 24-year-old boasts a 2.38 ERA in seven starts at home with an 8.92 mark on the road over eight turns. Fielder is 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Hutchison, who is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts versus the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 1B Mitch Moreland is 8-for-20 with a pair of homers, including one Saturday, during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar has hit safely in 11 consecutive games and is 3-for-7 in the series.

3. The Rangers are 11-5 against American League East opponents – 8-4 on the road.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Rangers 4