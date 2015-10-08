Preview: Rangers at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays play their first postseason game in 22 years when they host the Texas Rangers on Thursday in the opening game of the American League Division Series. Joe Carter’s walk-off homer against Philadelphia won the 1993 World Series for the Blue Jays and the franchise hasn’t been part of the postseason since that memorable moment.

Texas wasn’t forecasted to be playing in October but the club stunningly won the AL West after winning just 67 games in 2014. Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre swung a hot bat over the past two-plus months - .328 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs - and has five career postseason homers. Toronto has an explosive offense but leading AL MVP candidate Josh Donaldson has struggled on the postseason stage with no homers and no RBIs in 43 career at-bats. Ace pitcher David Price starts Game 1 and he has experienced his own postseason issues by going 0-5 with a 4.98 ERA in five starts.

TV: 3:37 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, Sportsnet

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (13-11, 3.42 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH David Price (18-5, 2.45)

Gallardo defeated Toronto twice this season and didn’t allow a run in 13 2/3 innings - the only victories the Rangers had against the Blue Jays in six meetings. He was 2-2 with a hefty 4.85 ERA in six September starts but his success versus the Blue Jays made him the easy Game 1 call for manager Jeff Banister. “I just go up there and pitch my game,” Gallardo said in a press conference. “They know the way I pitch. It seems like I have faced those guys throughout my career. It’s not easy.”

Price was 9-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 11 starts for the Blue Jays after being acquired from Detroit. He will have 11 days off between starts so the possibility of early inning command issues does exist. Price won each of his final five regular-season starts but is just 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in 11 career regular-season outings against the Rangers and is 0-3 with a 4.66 ERA in three postseason starts against Texas - the playoff outings coming when he pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki (shoulder) is still experiencing pain but declared himself ready for the series.

2. Texas LF Shin-Soo Choo was the AL Player of the Month for September, when he batted .404 with five homers and 20 RBIs.

3. Toronto RF Jose Bautista went 2-for-16 with a homer against the Rangers this season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Rangers 5