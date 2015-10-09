Preview: Rangers at Blue Jays

Both teams might be missing their third basemen when the Toronto Blue Jays attempt to even the American League Division Series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Friday. Texas standout Adrian Beltre is unlikely to play due to a back injury and might be replaced on the roster, while MVP candidate Josh Donaldson of Toronto is questionable with a possible concussion.

Donaldson took a knee to the head while sliding into second base and felt lightheaded before leaving the Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss and later passed the concussion tests, so his availability will be based on how he feels Friday. “I‘m not Josh Donaldson’s head,” Toronto catcher Russell Martin said when asked if he was concerned about Donaldson’s status. “I don’t know how he’s feeling. I hope it’s not too bad. He’s as tough as they get. If he can play, he will play.” Beltre departed in the third inning, when he barely managed to get to first base on a run-scoring single and was diagnosed with a lower back strain after undergoing an MRI exam at a nearby hospital. “Obviously, we want Adrian in there,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said of a player who has five career postseason homers. “He’s the heart and soul of this ball club.”

TV: 12:45 p.m. ET, MLBN, RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (13-8, 3.65 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (4-0, 1.67)

Hamels, who was acquired from Philadelphia with the playoff stage in mind, is 7-4 with a 3.09 ERA in 13 career postseason starts. He went 7-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 12 outings for Texas, which won each of his final 10 regular-season turns. Hamels has struggled against the Blue Jays, posting an 0-2 record and 6.97 ERA in four career starts.

Stroman suffered an ACL tear in his left knee in March but returned in September and won all four of his outings. The 24-year-old stands just 5-8, and people doubting him due to his size helped fuel the intensity with which he pitches. “I pitch with a lot of hate and anger and emotion in my heart – it’s just something that I’ve always kind of built myself on,“ Stroman said at a press conference. ”I’m just excited. I can’t wait to get out there. I wish I could put it in words.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista (hamstring) homered in Game 1 before departing in the eighth inning but is expected to play on Friday.

2. Texas C Robinson Chirinos and 2B Rougned Odor each homered in their first career playoff game.

3. Rangers CF Delino DeShields and Toronto 3B Edwin Encarnacion - both 2-for-4 with an RBI - were the only players with multiple hits in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4