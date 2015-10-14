Preview: Rangers at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays did not fare well in their first two home playoff games in 22 years, but their success on the road is giving them another chance. The Blue Jays will have homefield advantage when they host the Texas Rangers in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday.

The Rangers went into Toronto and shocked the Blue Jays with wins in the first two games of the series but could not take care of business at home and now need to come up with a third win on the road. “Look, we’re still playing, we’re still playing. We’ve got another game to play,” Texas manager Jeff Banister told reporters. “… There’s no quit in this ballclub. No quit in any one of those players in that locker room.” The Blue Jays’ surge over the last two games coincided directly with a return of the power that highlighted the offense during the regular season, beginning with Troy Tulowitzki’s key homer in Game 3 and continuing with three more blasts in Monday’s 8-4 triumph in Game 4. “You know, we’ve been good at home all year,” Toronto manager John Gibbons told reporters. “We didn’t get those two games there, we didn’t play particularly well necessarily, but that’s where we’re best.”

TV: 4:07 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (0-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (0-0, 3.86)

Hamels was acquired at the trade deadline with the hope that he would pitch in some big moments for the team, and the former World Series MVP will get a second chance to earn his first postseason win for Texas. Hamels allowed four runs (two earned) over seven innings in Game 2 without factoring in the decision and has not lost since Aug. 7. The California native surrendered two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts going back to the regular season.

Game 1 starter David Price was forced into relief duty in Game 4 and threw 50 pitches, leaving Game 5 for Stroman to start. The 24-year-old went up against Hamels in Game 2 and was charged with four runs (three earned) and five hits in seven frames but was also held out of the decision in a game that lasted 14 innings. Stroman has yet to lose in 2015 and allowed six or fewer hits in each of his five starts since coming back from a knee injury.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar is 5-for-8 with a home run and three RBIs in the last two games.

2. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre (back) returned to the lineup in Game 4 and went 2-for-4.

3. Texas 1B Mitch Moreland is 0-for-10 in the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Rangers 2