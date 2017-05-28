Preview: Rangers at Blue Jays

The red-hot Toronto Blue Jays try for their sixth straight victory when they host the Texas Rangers on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series. Toronto improved to 10-3 in their last 13 home games with Saturday's 3-1 win as Joey Bautista belted a three-run homer, giving the Blue Jays 61 runs during that span after they scored only 29 while opening 2-8 at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) are expected back in the lineup Sunday after playing their first games since missing more than a month Friday but sitting out Saturday. Texas has lost a season-high five straight games and is hitting .219 on the road - only Kansas City was worse in the majors entering Saturday. "We've been challenged in a lot of areas," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "We've got to get better, obviously, we've got to put some things together." Toronto's Joe Biagini threw a personal-most 77 pitches in his last start - the fourth of his career - and opposes Andrew Cashner, who is winless in 18 road starts since Sept. 16, 2015.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Andrew Cashner (1-4, 3.18 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Joe Biagini (1-2, 3.75)

Cashner yielded a season-high five runs along with six hits and four walks while striking out two in five innings of an 11-6 loss in Boston on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Texan recorded quality starts in his previous four turns, going 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA during that span. Cashner received a no-decision in his only start against Toronto, permitting three runs in six innings of a 7-6 loss last season.

Biagini allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out three in 4 1/3 innings of a 4-3 victory in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Californian is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA as a starter after coming out of the bullpen in 14 games this season and 74 times over his career. Biagini, who is 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA in 39 home games (one start), is 1-0 with 3 1/3 scoreless innings over two appearances versus Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis went 1-for-5 on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He is batting .457 during that span.

2. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 for the fourth straight game Saturday and has a hit in six straight contests (7-for-25) to raise his average to .209.

3. Toronto is 8-2 against the American League West this season and 15-24 versus everyone else.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Rangers 2