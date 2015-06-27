Blue Jays 12, Rangers 2

TORONTO -- Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs, including a grand slam, left-hander Mark Buehrle pitched seven innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Texas Rangers 12-2 Friday night.

It was the 20th career multi-homer game for Encarnacion, who had three hits and five runs batted in to help Buehrle to his first win since June 3.

The Blue Jays (40-35) also got a solo home run and two runs batted in from catcher Russell Martin and a solo homer by left fielder Danny Valencia.

Designated hitter Prince Fielder homered and doubled for the Rangers (37-37), who have lost six in a row.

Buehrle (8-4), who had no decisions in his past three starts, allowed five hits, two walks and two runs while striking out five.

Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez (5-4) allowed nine hits, four walks and nine runs (eight earned) in six innings.

Left-hander Ross Detwiler took over for Texas in the seventh. He allowed Encarnacion’s second homer of the game (his 16th of the season) and an RBI single by center fielder Kevin Pillar.

Infielder Adam Rosales pitched the eighth for the Rangers and gave up the fourth homer of the season by Valencia, who went in as a pinch-hitter.

Fielder hit his 12th homer of the season and the 300th of his career in the first inning. Fielder and his father, Cecil, joined Bobby and Barry Bonds as the only father-son combinations to have each hit 300 or more career home runs.

Encarnacion hit his 15th homer of the season -- and his seventh career grand slam -- in the bottom of the first to give Toronto a 4-1 lead.

Shortstop Jose Reyes and right fielder Jose Bautista walked and third baseman Josh Donaldson singled to fill the bases for Encarnacion.

The Rangers came back with one run in the second. Shortstop Elvis Andrus walked with one out and second baseman Rougned Odor doubled. Andrus came home when center fielder Leonys Martin grounded out to second.

The Blue Jays added two runs in the bottom of the second.

Pillar led off with a double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He was safe at third on a grounder to second by second baseman Devon Travis, leaving runners at the corners. Pillar scored on a fielder’s choice grounder to second by Reyes, who was called safe but was ruled out after a video review.

Travis took third on Martinez’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt at second and scored on Donaldson’s bloop single to right.

Martin hit his 11th home run of the season with two outs in the third to bump the lead to 7-2.

The Blue Jays took a 9-2 lead in the fifth. Bautista walked, Encarnacion singled and first baseman Chris Colabello doubled and took third on a throw that caught Encarnacion at home. Martin hit a sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list Friday and INF Munenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Travis was on the disabled list since May 17 and appeared in 11 rehab games with Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. ...Rangers LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery) is with the club and threw a bullpen Friday. He will work in the bullpen again Sunday before going out for another rehab start. ... Rangers OF Josh Hamilton (left hamstring strain) was 2-for-3 with two RBIs on Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock on a rehab assignment. ... The Blue Jays had not decided on a starting pitcher for Saturday to face Rangers RHP Yovani Gallardo (6-6, 2.98 ERA). ... The Blue Jays’ 1-0 win Wednesday at Tampa Bay was their second this season when scoring three or fewer runs. The other was May 4, a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees.