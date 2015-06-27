Rangers 4, Blue Jays 0

TORONTO -- Right-hander Yovani Gallardo allowed three hits over 8 1/3 innings and the Texas Rangers hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Gallardo stretched his shutout streak to 23 innings to help snap a six-game losing streak by the Rangers and set up a rubber match in the three-game series Sunday.

First baseman Mitch Moreland, catcher Robinson Chirinos and second baseman Rougned Odor each led off an inning with a home run against left-hander Matt Boyd, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make his major-league debut.

Boyd (0-1) allowed nine hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out seven before being replaced by right-hander Todd Redmond.

Gallardo (7-6) allowed two walks and struck out four, but missed picking up his fourth career shutout and first complete game of the season by two-thirds of an inning.

The Rangers (38-37) took a 1-0 lead in the second when Odor hit a sacrifice fly to left after singles by shortstop Elvis Andrus and center fielder Joey Gallo put runners at the corners.

Moreland crushed his 10th home run of the season to right center on a 3-and-1 pitch to lead off the fourth and give the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Jays (40-36), who had a walk by right fielder Jose Bautista in the first inning, did not have a hit until two out in the fourth, when first baseman Edwin Encarnacion singled.

The Rangers extended the lead to 3-0 when Chirinos led off the fifth with his seventh home run of the season to left on a 1-and-2 pitch.

Odor led off the seventh with his third home run of the season, a drive down the right-field line that was barely fair.

After Encarnacion’s single, Gallardo retired the next 10 batters before catcher Russell Martin led off the home eighth with a walk.

That was quickly erased when left fielder Chris Colabello grounded into a double play.

But center fielder Kevin Pillar kept the eighth going when he singled to center to extend his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. Gallardo ended the inning on a groundout to third by second baseman Devon Travis.

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson singled with one out in the ninth and right-hander Shawn Tolleson replaced Gallardo to finish the game on Bautista’s double-play grounder.

NOTES: Rangers OF Josh Hamilton (left hamstring strain) had a scheduled day off Friday on his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock and was scheduled to resume playing Saturday night. ... OF Delino DeShields (left hamstring strain) was scheduled to start his rehab assignment Saturday at Round Rock. ... Rookie 3B/OF Joey Gallo made his first start in center field for the Rangers Saturday. ... Blue Jays LHP Matt Boyd, who made his major league debut Saturday, was a grinding hockey forward in the U.S. Developmental Program. The Mercer Island, Wash., native opted for baseball full time as a sophomore in high school rather than leave home to play junior hockey. ... Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez (strained right last) is scheduled to have his first bullpen session Wednesday. ... RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2, 2.27 ERA) will start the series finale for the Rangers on Sunday against Blue Jays RHP Drew Hutchison (7-1, 5.33 ER).