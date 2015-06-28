Blue Jays 3, Rangers 2

TORONTO -- Third baseman Josh Donaldson homered, right-hander Drew Hutchison struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Texas Rangers 3-2 Sunday afternoon.

Hutchison (8-1) allowed four hits, three walks and one unearned run to win his fifth consecutive decision as the Blue Jays took the rubber match of the three-game series.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn his second save despite allowing a leadoff double in the ninth.

Texas right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3) allowed four hits, four walks and three runs in six innings. He struck out three in losing his third straight decision.

While Gonzalez coasted through the first three innings, Hutchison had runners on in each of his first three innings and twice got the final out with a strikeout with a runner at third base.

Hutchison set the side down in order in the fourth, but in the home fourth Gonzalez gave up Donaldson’s 18th homer of the season with one out, a shot to left on a 3-2 count. He also allowed a pair of two-out walks.

The Blue Jays (41-36) increased their lead to 3-0 in the fifth. Left fielder Ezequiel Carrera led off with a walk and scored on a one-out double by second baseman Devon Travis, who scored on a single by shortstop Jose Reyes.

The Rangers (38-38) scored an unearned run in the sixth. Designated hitter Prince Fielder singled with one out to extend his hit streak to seven games. He was safe at second on a throwing error by Travis as he attempted to get the force on a grounder up the middle by third baseman Adrian Beltre.

First baseman Mitch Moreland forced Beltre at second with a grounder to second and shortstop Elvis Andrus singled to score Fielder.

Hutchison walked left fielder Joey Gallo to load the bases. Left-hander Aaron Loup replaced Hutchison and struck out center fielder Leonys Martin to end the inning.

The Rangers loaded the bases in the seventh with one-out singles by right fielder Shin-Soo Choo, second baseman Rougned Odor and Fielder, a grounder off the glove of first baseman Edwin Encarnacion.

Right-hander Bo Schultz replaced Loup. Beltre’s bouncer forced Fielder at second as a run scored to cut the lead to 3-2.

Andrus greeted right-hander Steve Delabar with a bloop double to left to open the eighth. Andrus moved to third on a groundout to the pitcher by Gallo. Delabar struck out Martin but walked catcher Robinson Chirinos.

Osuna replaced Delabar and struck out Choo on three pitches.

Odor led off the ninth with a double off the right-field fence. Fielder lined out to left. Odor took third on Beltre’s fly out to deep center. Moreland struck out to end the game.

NOTES: Texas RHP Yovani Gallardo pitched 8 1/3 innings Saturday in the Rangers’ 4-0 win over the Blue Jays to go 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA in 33 1/3 innings in June, the second lowest ERA for one month in club history (minimum 25 innings). First is RHP Nick Martinez, who had a 0.35 ERA in 26 innings in April. ... Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey (3-7, 4.88 ERA) will start Monday in the opener of a four-game series at Rogers Centre with the Boston Red Sox, who will start RHP Clay Buchholz (5-6, 3.68 ERA). ... Dickey has the lowest run support of any regular Toronto starter at 4.3 per start. The Blue Jays average 5.5 runs a game. ... Texas will start LHP Wandy Rodriguez (4-3, 4.06 ERA) on Monday against Baltimore Orioles RHP Bud Norris (2-6. 6.70 ERA) in the opener of a four-game series at Camden Yards.