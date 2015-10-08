Rangers 5, Blue Jays 3

TORONTO -- Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer, Rougned Odor added a solo shot and the Texas Rangers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Thursday in the opener of an American League Division Series.

Rangers right-hander Yovani Gallardo allowed four hits, one walk and two runs and struck out one in five innings to post his fourth win in four career starts against the Blue Jays.

Left-hander David Price allowed two home runs among the five hits and five runs against him in seven innings. He allowed two walks, hit two batters and struck out five as his career record in the postseason dropped to 1-6.

Right fielder Jose Bautista hit a solo homer for the Blue Jays.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

Price hit Odor with a pitch to open the inning. Odor took second when catcher Robinson Chirinos grounded out to third and scored when center fielder Delino DeShields singled through a hole left when second baseman Ryan Goins broke toward the bag at second.

DeShields took second on a groundout to short by right fielder Shin Soo-Choo and scored in a single to center by third baseman Adrian Beltre.

Beltre left the game in the middle of the third with lower back stiffness and was replaced at third base by infielder Hanser Alberto.

The Blue Jays scored a run in the fourth on an infield hit by designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion that brought home left fielder Ben Revere, who led off with the first hit of the game against Gallardo.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson followed Revere’s single with a walk. Donaldson broke up a possible double play with a crushing slide at second on a fielder’s choice grounder to third by Bautista.

Donaldson took a knee in the head from Odor on the play and came out of the game as a precaution for pinch-hitter Ezequiel Carrera in the fifth. Infielder Cliff Pennington took over at third base in the sixth.

Donaldson cleared all concussion tests and will be evaluated again Friday morning.

With runners at the corners, Encarnacion hit a trickler to third that Alberto could not field as Revere came home with the first Blue Jays run against Gallardo in his three starts against him this season.

Chirinos put the Rangers ahead 4-1 with a home run to left in the fifth. It also scored Odor, who was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game.

The Blue Jays came back with a run in their fifth on doubles by catcher Russell Martin and center fielder Kevin Pillar.

Bautista greeted right-handed reliever Keone Kela with a home run to open the bottom of the sixth to cut the Rangers’ lead to 4-3.

Odor restored the two-run lead when he lined a one-out homer to right in the seventh.

Left-hander Jake Diekman set down the Blue Jays in order in the seventh and again in the eighth.

Bautista fouled out to end the eighth and was replaced in right field by Dalton Pompey in the top of the ninth. Bautista had cramping in a hamstring but was expected to play Friday.

Right-hander Sam Dyson took over in the ninth for the Rangers and gave up a leadoff single to Encarnacion but nothing else to secure the save.

NOTES: Rangers manager Jeff Banister said LHP Martin Perez (3-6, 4.46 ERA) will start the third game of the series to be played Sunday in Arlington, Texas. ... Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said C Dioner Navarro will be behind the plate Sunday when RHP Marco Estrada starts Game 3. They worked well together during the season. ... SS Troy Tulowitzki batted fifth in the Blue Jays’ lineup because of his career batting average (.407, 11-for-27) against Rangers starter RHP Yovani Gallardo. It was the third game for Tulowitzki since he suffered a broken left shoulder blade in a Sept. 12 collision with CF Kevin Pillar at Yankee Stadium. ... LHP Cole Hamels (13-8, 3.65) will start Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday for the Rangers and the Blue Jays will send out RHP Marcus Stroman (4-0, 1.67).