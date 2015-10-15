Blue Jays 6, Rangers 3

TORONTO -- Jose Bautista hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer to cap a controversial seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the Texas Rangers 6-3 in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series on Wednesday.

Bautista, Toronto’s right fielder, homered with two outs against right-hander Sam Dyson after the Blue Jays tied the game in the four-run inning with help from three Texas errors.

The Blue Jays were playing the game under protest after the Rangers scored a run to go ahead 3-2 when the catcher’s return throw to the pitcher inadvertently deflected off the hitter’s bat and trickled to the infield.

The benches cleared twice during the 53-minute inning.

The Blue Jays became the third team to win a best-of-five series after dropping the first two games at home. The others were the 2001 New York Yankees and the 2012 San Francisco Giants.

Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss.

Blue Jays left-hander Marcus Stroman allowed two runs on six hits and one walk in six innings and did not factor in the decision. He struck out four.

Right-handed reliever Aaron Sanchez pitched 1 1/3 innings to get the win. Right-hander Roberto Osuna struck out four in 1 2/3 innings for the save.

Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo homered and Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion homered.

The Rangers scored a run in the first after center fielder Delino DeShields led off with a double against the left field fence.

DeShields moved to third on a groundout to second by Choo. He slid home safely when first baseman Chris Colabello elected to throw home after fielding a grounder by designated hitter Prince Fielder. The RBI snapped Fielder’s 22-game postseason drought without one.

Choo went deep with one out in the third to put Texas ahead 2-0.

The Blue Jays scored once in their third.

Left fielder Ben Revere hit a one-out single that bounced high off Hamels’ glove before being fielded by shortstop Elvis Andrus. It gave Revere a 13-game hit streak, including the regular season.

Revere moved to third on third baseman Josh Donaldson’s groundout to short. Right fielder Jose Bautista lashed an RBI double to left.

Encarnacion tied the game at 2 with one out in the sixth when blasted a first-pitch fastball high into the seats in left field.

In the seventh, Hamels allowed a leadoff single to second baseman Rougned Odor, who was sacrificed to second by catcher Chris Gimenez and took third on a groundout to third by DeShields.

DeShields scored when catcher Russell Martin’s throw back to Sanchez on a 2-2 count hit Choo’s bat and went to the left side of the infield. At first DeShields was sent back to third. Rangers manager Jeff Banister protested, and the umpires huddled before ruling DeShields should score.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons argued and fans littered the field as they booed. A few drink containers still containing liquid made landed on the field.

Gibbons asked for a video review. The call stood, and the Blue Jays announced that they were playing the game under protest.

The Rangers committed three errors to start the Blue Jays’ seventh. Andrus booted Martin’s leadoff grounder, and first baseman Mitch Moreland was charged with a throwing error when he tried for the force at second on center fielder Kevin Pillar’s grounder.

Dalton Pompey, who pinch-ran for Martin, was safe at third on a bunt by second baseman Ryan Goins when Andrus dropped the throw.

Pompey was forced at home on Revere’s grounder to first. Banister complained about Pompey’s slide to no avail.

Dyson replaced Hamels.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson’s flare to second eluded Odor, who got the force at second as the tying run scored.

Bautista then homered to left to give the Blue Jays a 6-3 lead.

When the next hitter, Encarnacion, raised his bat and helmet to the crowd, apparently trying to calm the fans, both benches emptied. Order eventually was restored.

The Blue Jays had two more hits in the inning before shortstop Troy Tulowitzki fouled out to end the seventh and the benches emptied again briefly after Dyson patted Tulowitzki on the rear.

Osuna replaced Sanchez with one out in the eighth after a walk to Moreland put runners at first and second, and he struck out left fielder Josh Hamilton and Andrus to end the threat.

NOTES: LHP Aaron Loup was again unavailable to pitch out of the Blue Jays’ bullpen Wednesday. He also was unavailable Monday, leaving the team to tend to a family matter. ... The game Wednesday was the first winner-take-all game postseason game played by the Blue Jays since the 1985 American League Championship Series, when they lost the seventh game at home to the Kansas City Royals. ... Excluding wild-card games, the Rangers fell to 1-2 in winner-take-all postseason games. They lost Game 7 of the 2011 World Series to the St. Louis Cardinals and won Game 5 of the 2010 ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays. ... The game Wednesday was the fifth time in postseason history that a best-of-five series required a fifth game after the home team lost the first two contests. Home teams now hold a 3-2 edge in those fifth games.