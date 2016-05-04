Blue Jays 3, Rangers 1 (10 innings)

TORONTO -- Justin Smoak tied the game in the ninth and won it in the 10th with his first two homers of the season to bring the Toronto Blue Jays back for a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Smoak led off the ninth inning with his first homer of the season against right-hander Shawn Tolleson to tie the game at 1 and Kevin Pillar followed with a double but the Blue Jays could not push across the winning run in the inning.

Russell Martin struck out, pinch-hitter Ezequiel Carrera walked, Michael Saunders struck out and Josh Donaldson walked to load the bases. But Jose Bautista flied out to right to send the game to extra innings.

Rougned Odor led off the game for Texas with a home run and it stood up until the ninth.

After right-hander Joe Biagini (1-1) retired the Rangers in order in the top of the 10th, right-hander Phil Klein (0-1) came in to pitch for Texas in the bottom of the inning.

He allowed a leadoff single to Edwin Encarnacion and Smoak homered with one out.

The Rangers (15-12) and Blue Jays (13-15) have split the first two games of the four-game series, a rematch of last year’s American League Division Series won by Toronto.

Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada allowed two hits including a home run, one walk and one run in six innings. He had three strikeouts.

Texas left-hander Martin Perez needed 90 pitches to work five scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four.

Perez was replaced in the sixth by right-hander Tom Wilhelmsen.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez took over from Estrada in the seventh and allowed only a walk in 1 1/3 innings while striking out three.

Jake Diekman took over for Texas in the seventh. The left-hander hit his first batter, Pillar, with a pitch and walked Martin on four pitches.

Darwin Barney struck out looking after a 15-pitch at-bat for the first out and Michael Saunders followed by striking out swinging.

Tony Barnette replaced Diekman and the right-hander ended the inning on a line drive to left by Donaldson.

Brett Cecil replaced Chavez with one out in the eighth. The left-hander allowed a single to right by Odor and an infield single to shortstop by Nomar Mazara.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna replaced Cecil. He ended the inning on a double that resulted in a popup to second baseman Barney in shallow right field. He then threw to third to easily catch Odor who tagged up and tried to advance.

Right-hander Sam Dyson pitched a perfect eighth for the Rangers.

Prince Fielder led off the top of the ninth with a double against Biagini and Hanser Alberto ran for the designated hitter. Ian Desmond lined a single to right that was first ruled a catch and then changed to a single after a video review, leaving runners at the corners. Alberto was out at home on a grounder to second, Elvis Andrus struck out and Brett Nicholas grounded out to second to keep the score at 1-0.

Odor led off the game with his fourth homer of the season on a 1-0 pitch. It was his first career home run leading off a game.

The Blue Jays had three hits and a walk in the first two innings, but Perez induced double-play grounders from Jose Bautista and Kevin Pillar in each inning.

Estrada caught a break in the Texas second when Mitch Moreland walked with one out but had to stop at third on a ground-rule double with two outs by Brett Nicholas.

The Blue Jays had runners at second and third with two outs in the fifth after Russell Martin singled, Michael Saunders walked and Perez threw a wild pitch. But Josh Donaldson struck out to end the inning.

NOTES: Blue Jays INF Darwin Barney started at second base against Rangers LHP Martin Perez. Manager John Gibbons said Barney will likely see more playing time, at minimum as a platoon with left-handed-hitting INF Ryan Goins. Both are excellent fielders, but Barney entered Tuesday batting .310 and Goins hitting .160. ... Texas RHP Tony Barnette picked up his first major league win Monday with one inning of relief in the Rangers’ 2-1 victory over the Blue Jays. OF Nomar Mazara and C Brett Nicholas, also rookies, hit solo homers. According to STATS, Inc., it was the fourth time since 1913 that a rookie pitcher posted his first major league win and rookies accounted for all the team’s runs with solo homers. ... Texas RHP Colby Lewis (2-0, 3.19 ERA) will face Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-1, 2.59) on Wednesday in the third game of the four-game series.